Kunal Kemmu on finishing 20 pull-ups when he wanted to quit

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Kunal Kemmu, 43, recently shared a glimpse of pushing himself in the gym even after a “heavy and tiring back workout routine”. In an Instagram post, Kemmu candidly admitted finishing off with 20 pullups at a time when he didn’t even feel like doing even one.
“Your trainer says, ‘cmon, let’s finish strong with a set of pull-ups. Your muscles ache, you feel tired and mild anger towards your trainer. But you still decide to push. You finally ask him how many reps and he can see the lack of motivation and slight disinterest, so he also makes a pitiful face and says, ‘ideally 10, but even if you can do 8 works’. Something within just switches on, and even though you think you can barely manage 6 reps at this point, the mind sends a different message to the body, and we finish the back workout with a 20-rep pull-up set. Not a big feat generally, but for how I felt after the whole routine that moment, it’s seemed like a big one for myself,” noted Kemmu.
DISCLAIMER: This article is based on information from the public domain and/or the experts we spoke to. Always consult your health practitioner before starting any routine.
The Go Goa Gone actor continued, “Maybe it was just my ego, but it felt like the right place to put it to use. Although I would never ego lift (weights) and highly recommend that you don’t either, as most injuries happen that way. It’s different when it’s just with your body weight. Our mind and body are capable of things we don’t always understand. Sometimes all we need is the right nudge or a trigger from within or outside.”
Inspired by his commitment, we asked an expert how to safely push oneself when it comes to fitness challenges.
Consultant dietitian and fitness expert Garima Goyal said that this reinforced the idea that long-term fitness is built on functional strength, mobility, and consistency, not just aesthetics. “His pull-ups workout focuses on developing overall athleticism by combining strength, stability, and body control,” said Goyal, adding that the number of pull-ups done doesn’t matter as much as the form and quality of reps does.
From a clinical perspective, Goyal said that what stands out is the emphasis on mobility and controlled movement. “As we age, maintaining joint mobility becomes just as important as building muscle. So, when performed with proper technique, they strengthen the muscles around the shoulder joint.”
However, pull-ups should be performed with proper form. According to Goyal, beginners can start with assisted pull-ups, or resistance bands to build strength gradually and reduce risk of injuries.
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Nutrition and recovery remain equally essential. “Adequate protein intake, hydration, quality sleep, and planned rest days allow the muscles to recover and adapt, making the workout more effective over time,” said Goyal.
DISCLAIMER: This article is based on information from the public domain and/or the experts we spoke to. Always consult your health practitioner before starting any routine.