Kunal Kemmu on finishing 20 pull-ups when he wanted to quit

Kunal Kemmu, 43, recently shared a glimpse of pushing himself in the gym even after a “heavy and tiring back workout routine”. In an Instagram post, Kemmu candidly admitted finishing off with 20 pullups at a time when he didn’t even feel like doing even one.

“Your trainer says, ‘cmon, let’s finish strong with a set of pull-ups. Your muscles ache, you feel tired and mild anger towards your trainer. But you still decide to push. You finally ask him how many reps and he can see the lack of motivation and slight disinterest, so he also makes a pitiful face and says, ‘ideally 10, but even if you can do 8 works’. Something within just switches on, and even though you think you can barely manage 6 reps at this point, the mind sends a different message to the body, and we finish the back workout with a 20-rep pull-up set. Not a big feat generally, but for how I felt after the whole routine that moment, it’s seemed like a big one for myself,” noted Kemmu.