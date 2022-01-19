Kubbra Sait nails yoga asanas like a boss, ‘one stretch at a time’

January 19, 2022 9:10:35 am
Deep stretches, that help build stamina and strengthen the spine, form an integral part of yoga. As such, is it only beneficial to practice such stretches regularly. So, it was not surprising to see Kubbra Sait doing just that.
Giving a peek into her workout session, yoga trainer Rupal Sidhpura Faria shared some pictures that she captioned: “The ever so lovely Kubbra Sait doing ‘One stretch at a time’! She’s killing it! And gracefully at it!”.
In the photos, Kubbra was seen acing some powerful yoga poses like ganda bherundasana and bakasana.
View this post on Instagram
She could also be seen working on her shoulder muscles by stretching her body on the yoga mat, with a yoga wheel placed under her back.
As per Faria, while bakasana helps tone and strengthen the spine, ganda bherundasana stretches and strengthens the shoulder muscles, mainly the deltoids. Shirsasana helps to flush out toxins from the adrenal glands.
Kubbra loves sharing snippets from her daily life, too. In a recent video, she shared how fitness changed her perception about body shape and posture over the years.
View this post on Instagram
She shared that her efforts of past three years have shown results with her posture.
