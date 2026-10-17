Kubbra Sait climbed a summit on her period: ‘I’m just so grateful for this body’

Actor Kubbra Sait recently completed her first-ever Via Ferrata Summit while on her period, sharing that the experience left her grateful for how her body “reacts, changes, adapts” and keeps going.

In a social media post, Sait wrote, “Big deal? Maybe. Maybe not. But sometimes I’m just so grateful for this body. For how beautifully it reacts, changes, adapts and somehow says, okay, boss, we’re doing this now.”

Her experience also raises a practical question for women who enjoy trekking, climbing or other demanding physical activities: Is it safe to exercise strenuously while menstruating?

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According to Dr Archana Dhawan Bajaj, Gynaecologist and IVF Expert at Nurture Clinic, menstruation by itself does not mean women need to avoid strenuous exercise.