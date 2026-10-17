Kubbra Sait climbed a summit on her period: ‘I’m just so grateful for this body’

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Actor Kubbra Sait recently completed her first-ever Via Ferrata Summit while on her period, sharing that the experience left her grateful for how her body “reacts, changes, adapts” and keeps going.
In a social media post, Sait wrote, “Big deal? Maybe. Maybe not. But sometimes I’m just so grateful for this body. For how beautifully it reacts, changes, adapts and somehow says, okay, boss, we’re doing this now.”
Her experience also raises a practical question for women who enjoy trekking, climbing or other demanding physical activities: Is it safe to exercise strenuously while menstruating?
According to Dr Archana Dhawan Bajaj, Gynaecologist and IVF Expert at Nurture Clinic, menstruation by itself does not mean women need to avoid strenuous exercise.
DISCLAIMER: This article is based on information from the public domain and/or the experts we spoke to. Always consult your health practitioner before starting any routine.
Can you climb or trek while menstruating?
“Yes. Menstruation itself does not preclude strenuous exercise, trekking or climbing as long as the woman is otherwise healthy and comfortable,” Dr Bajaj said.
Many women can continue with their usual physical activities during their periods. However, symptoms vary significantly from person to person, so a woman’s symptoms should guide how much activity she undertakes.
Can periods affect exercise performance?
Hormonal changes during the menstrual cycle can influence energy, mood, sleep, body temperature and how strenuous an activity feels.
“For some women, fatigue, cramps, headaches or loss of motivation at certain times can temporarily affect endurance and exercise performance,” Dr Bajaj said.
But menstruation does not necessarily reduce strength or athletic ability. Individual variation is considerable, and some women may notice little or no change in performance.
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What should you keep in mind before climbing?
For physically demanding activities such as climbing, preparation becomes particularly important. Dr Bajaj recommends staying adequately hydrated, eating nutritious meals and getting sufficient rest.
Women should also carry enough menstrual products and choose comfortable clothing that allows unrestricted movement. Planning breaks and avoiding pushing beyond your usual limits can also help, particularly if cramps or fatigue are present.
“Good nutrition and fluids are particularly important when climbing as dehydration and low energy levels can affect your concentration and safety,” she said.
When should you stop exercising?
“Heavy bleeding that is out of the ordinary, cramps that are severe or worsening, dizziness, fainting, breathlessness, extreme fatigue, blurred vision, weakness or feeling unwell should not be ignored,” Dr Bajaj said.
In such situations, stop the activity, then rest and hydrate. Persistent or unusually severe menstrual symptoms also warrant a medical consultation.
“These may be a sign of anaemia or an underlying gynaecological problem,” Dr Bajaj added.
DISCLAIMER: This article is based on information from the public domain and/or the experts we spoke to. Always consult your health practitioner before starting any routine.