Watch: Krystle Dsouza makes a HIIT session look easy and fun

Workouts need not be synonymous with being monotonous and boring. The trick lies in adding variety to your routine and experimenting with new moves. And if you are looking for some fitness inspiration to get you charged up, here’s some coming your way from none other than Krystle Dsouza, a snippet of whose workout session was shared on fitness coach Yash Patel’s Instagram page.

“A fun online HIIT session with @krystledsouza. Just to motivate you and remind you to plan your next workout session. #cheers,” the caption read.

In the video, the Ek Hazaaron Mein Meri Behna Hai actor can be seen doing a series of bodyweight exercises including burpees, mountain climbers, and standing leg kicks as part of her High-Intensity Interval Training (HIIT).

According to a study published in Medicine and Science in Sports and Exercise, four seconds of intense intervals for a minute of total exertion helps improve one’s strength and fitness in middle-aged and older adults. It also noted that three months of HIIT improved heart function in adults with type-2 diabetes, without any change in medications or diet.

Optimal cardio activity has several benefits including cardiovascular exercise, lowering bad cholesterol, increasing good cholesterol, reducing anxiety due to release of endorphins, helping blood circulation, boosting lung health, balancing blood sugar levels, which helps to lower body fat percentage due to a good metabolism.

HIIT is more suitable for individuals who want to produce maximum power in minimum time. Besides, those looking for a fast workout may be drawn to HIIT, said Varun Rattan, co-founder, The Body Science Academy, Noida.

Stressing that such exercises also have an ‘after burn’ effect, registered dietitian Garima Goyal said that even after the workout has ended, it continues to burn the body’s calories. “You need more oxygen for recovery, which boosts the body’s metabolism and you burn more calories,” she said.

According to Goyal, HIIT leads to a “more productive day with increased focus and thinking abilities”.

How to ace HIIT better?

Before performing such exercises, have a snack made of moderate to high carbohydrate and some protein such as fruit smoothie glass with milk and banana, or peanut butter with figs, or low fat Greek yogurt with fresh fruits, Goyal said.

“Post HIIT, recovery foods should include sufficient protein such as dairy products, eggs, and omega 3 rich foods such as fish etc. consumed within 30 minutes to one hour of exercise. Don’t forget to sip water continuously during, before, and after HIIT workouts,” she told indianexpress.com.

The actor who likes to keep fit with variety of fitness activities, shared a post on how she likes to break monotony.

“I choose to be stronger than my excuses! Honestly, not only do I love my non monotonous workouts but also my nutrition is in full check thanks to @askknatural! Here’s a glimpse of me and my workout partner GG trying our hand at #animalflow through a virtual sesh with Yash,” she captioned the post.

