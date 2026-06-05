Kriti Sanon’s ‘Cocktail 2’ secret: Why her trainer swapped extreme cardio for incline walks

Kriti Sanon recently gave fans a glimpse into the fitness routine she followed for her upcoming movie, Cocktail 2. In a video shared by her fitness coach and Indian footballer Karan Sawhney, the actor is seen walking on an inclined path, but according to Sawhney, the goal was never to make Kriti “size zero”. The challenge, he explained, was to make her look “super toned, super fit, super lean” for her first-ever bikini scene while ensuring she didn’t “lose the glow” or “hollow out the face”.

To achieve that balance, the team relied on incline walks, strength training, a high-protein diet, calorie control, adequate sleep and staying active throughout the day.

DISCLAIMER: This article is based on information from the public domain and/or the experts we spoke to. Always consult your health practitioner before starting any routine.

Lean versus size zero: What’s the difference?

One of the most interesting aspects of Kriti’s transformation was her coach’s emphasis on getting lean rather than becoming size zero. Experts say the two are very different.

“Size zero is a number on a clothing tag. Lean is a body composition,” explains Narendra Kumar Yadav, IRS officer, Fit India Ambassador and author of Fitness Aur Bharat @ 2047.

He explains that a person can be extremely thin but still have low muscle mass and poor metabolic health.

Dr Rachit Gulati, Head, Department of Physical Medicine and Rehabilitation (PMR), ISIC Multispeciality Hospital, offers a more clinical perspective.

Story continues below this ad

“A size zero refers to a clothing size and mainly reflects how small a person’s body measurements are. A lean look, on the other hand, is about body composition rather than size.”

In simple terms, being lean means having lower levels of body fat while preserving muscle, creating a stronger, healthier and more defined appearance.

Why faces can look hollow after weight loss

Kriti did Heavy strength training to build shape and definition (Image: Instagram/Kriti Sanon) Kriti did Heavy strength training to build shape and definition (Image: Instagram/Kriti Sanon)

Kriti’s coach also highlighted another concern: helping her get lean without losing facial fullness. Experts say facial changes are often among the first visible signs of weight loss.

“The face goes first because you cannot choose where fat leaves — it leaves systemically, and the face carries thin, visible subcutaneous fat,” says Yadav.

Story continues below this ad

Dr Gulati explains that when people lose weight, they lose fat from all areas of the body, including the face. Rapid weight loss can make the face appear hollow, sunken or older.

This effect is often linked to aggressive dieting, dehydration, inadequate protein intake and losing weight too quickly.

Mukesh Gogia, Co-Founder, Vault by Virat Kohli adds that the face contains both superficial and deeper fat pads that contribute to a youthful appearance. During fat loss, these fat stores shrink along with the rest of the body, which is why facial changes often become noticeable early in a weight-loss journey.

“The gaunt look usually is not from leanness itself, but from losing weight too fast and the wrong way,” says Yadav.

Story continues below this ad

Gradual fat loss, adequate protein intake, hydration and strength training can help preserve muscle and support a healthier appearance during weight loss.

So where does incline walking fit in?

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Karan Sawhney (@karansawhney11)

One of the key tools in Kriti’s transformation was incline walking. Incline walking simply means walking on an upward slope, whether outdoors on a hill or on a treadmill with the gradient raised.

“Compared to regular walking on a flat surface, incline walking makes your muscles work harder, especially the glutes, calves, hamstrings, and core. It increases your heart rate and calorie burn without putting excessive stress on the joints,” says Dr Gulati.

Gogia explains that this stress comes because you are forcing your body to work against gravity. ” Your body has to fight gravity to lift your weight up and forward with every single step.”

Unlike flat walking, incline walking recruits more lower-body muscles while remaining gentler on the joints than running.

Story continues below this ad

Why trainers prefer it over intense cardio

Many people assume that intense cardio is the fastest route to fat loss. Trainers, however, often favour incline walking because it is easier to sustain over time.

According to Gogia, the attraction is the balance between fat loss and recovery. High-intensity cardio can be taxing on the body, especially during a calorie deficit, while incline walking helps burn fat and retain muscle without placing the same recovery demands on the body.

Harvey Singh, Head Coach at IH Remind Fitness Unisex Gym also agrees that incline walking offers a practical middle ground.

“Most importantly, it’s sustainable. A client can perform incline walking regularly—30 to 45 minutes—without excessive fatigue, burnout, or injury risk. That consistency is what truly drives long-term fat loss and a lean physique.”

Story continues below this ad

“Brutal cardio in a calorie deficit often backfires, as it spikes hunger, raises cortisol, and can eat into the very muscle you are trying to keep,” Yadav further adds.

Kriti Sanon will be posing in a bikini for the first time in the film (Image: Instagram/Kriti Sanon) Kriti Sanon will be posing in a bikini for the first time in the film (Image: Instagram/Kriti Sanon)

Can incline walking alone create a toned physique?

Experts say no. “A toned look comes from muscle definition combined with low body fat,” says Singh.

According to Yadav, the formula has three components: incline walking, resistance training and a calorie-controlled, protein-adequate diet.

“The toned look people want is just muscle made visible by low body fat,” he says.

Story continues below this ad

Without strength training, weight loss may simply make a person smaller rather than more toned. Likewise, without appropriate nutrition, muscle mass can be lost along with fat.

How beginners can try incline walking

For those inspired by Kriti’s routine, experts recommend starting gradually.

“A beginner can begin with 10–15 minutes, three to four times a week, at a mild incline of 3–5%, and then increase either duration, speed or incline — not all three together,” says Dr Akshata Nalawade, physiotherapist at Inamdar Hospital, Pune.

Yadav also cautions against jumping straight into popular social media workouts such as the “12-3-30” treadmill challenge. Instead, he recommends building up slowly and allowing the body time to adapt.

Story continues below this ad

Experts advise maintaining an upright posture, wearing supportive footwear and avoiding the temptation to hold onto treadmill rails throughout the workout.

Kriti Sanon’s Cocktail 2 transformation was never about becoming size zero. As her coach revealed, the goal was to get lean, toned and strong while still looking healthy. Incline walking played an important role, but it worked alongside strength training, nutrition, recovery and consistency — a combination experts say is far more sustainable than crash diets or extreme cardio.

DISCLAIMER: This article is based on information from the public domain and/or the experts we spoke to. Always consult your health practitioner before starting any routine.