Kriti Sanon enjoys a workout session in the mountains: ‘Who needs a gym’

Kriti Sanon is the latest celebrity to endorse the idea that a good workout session can happen even outside the gym, as long as one is dedicated and wishes to stick to their schedule. This is something that fitness enthusiasts have been insisting on for a while.

The actor, who was last seen in the film Bachchhan Paandey, took to Instagram to share a video of herself working out in an outdoor setting, with mountains in the background.

Amid hectic work schedule, Sanon — currently in Ladakh shooting for her upcoming film Ganapath — made sure to pump herself up by doing high-intensity squats using rocks.

She was joined by her trainer Karan Sawhney, with whom she had posted some other workout videos, and they demonstrated squats using rocks for weight. They held their weight while holding the rocks in their hands, and in another part of the video, they were seen attempting squat jumps.

Sanon, exercising in a make-shift stall next to the main road, wore a black jacket, stretchy gym pants and a pair of sneakers. She was joined by her stylist Sukriti Grover as well.

It is all right to not find a gym when you are travelling; you can use creative ways to work out, as shown by the actor here. It should be noted that squats is a great exercise to improve the strength of your muscles, especially in the legs and hips. They can boost the health of your bones, too, especially the knee.

Squats jumps, on the other hand, can be a cardio exercise, too. It can help tone your muscles and aid weight loss.

Would you like to try?

