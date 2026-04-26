Kriti Sanon’s hot girl summer workout: How to get toned arms and a strong upper body

Kriti Sanon’s hot girl summer workout promises toned arms and a strong upper body to tackle the day’s tasks. In a recent post shared by her fitness trainer, Karan Sawhney, the Cocktail 2 actor could be seen performing a dumbbell routine, including shoulder presses and reverse flys.

Shreedhar R, fitness expert at Cult, shared that dumbbells improve muscle strength, enhance functional fitness, balance, and coordination by working each arm independently, reducing muscle imbalances, and engaging the stabiliser muscles.

“For a shoulder press, hold a dumbbell in each hand at shoulder height, palms facing forward. Press the weights overhead, then slowly return to the starting position. It engages the shoulders, triceps, and upper chest, improving upper-body stability and reach. Engage your core for stability,” he told indianexpress.com. The other variation is a chest press, if you are working with heavier weights.

For this, he recommended lying on a bench or the floor with a dumbbell in each hand. “Press them above your chest, then lower slowly. This exercise strengthens the chest, triceps, and shoulders, improving pushing power,” said the expert. “A strong chest and shoulders help you execute these motions with more control and less strain. Keep the movements slow and controlled,” Shreedhar added.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Karan Sawhney (@karansawhney11)

For the reverse dumbbell fly, stand with your feet shoulder-width apart, holding a light dumbbell in each hand. “Bend your knees slightly and hinge forward at the hips until your torso is nearly parallel to the floor, keeping your back straight and core engaged. Let the dumbbells hang down with your palms facing each other and elbows slightly bent,” he said. With a controlled motion, lift the dumbbells out to the sides, squeezing your shoulder blades together. Slowly lower the dumbbells back to the starting position.

According to Chandra Shekar Gajawelli, another fitness expert at Cult, functional exercises like these improve strength, mobility and coordination. “If you lack time, functional exercises are best because they hit multiple muscle groups at a time with increased heart rate and better calorie burn,” he said.

Benefits:

“Since there is no machine to hold you up, your core and stabilizer muscles have to work overtime to keep you upright improving your core strength. Compound movements teach your brain and muscles to work together synchronised rather than in isolation,” said Gajawelli. According to him, you actually burn more because you are using more muscles simultaneously, and this also often keeps your heart rate higher, providing a cardiovascular benefit alongside strength gains.

What to note

According to Shreedhar, people often end up bouncing the weights off the chest or locking the elbows at the top. “Using dumbbells is a fantastic way to build strength, but always start with lighter weights to master form, and avoid rushing through movements. Prioritise control to prevent injury,” he said.

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Keep in mind that not warming up, having a limited range of motion, and unbalanced movements are other places where people go wrong.

DISCLAIMER: This article is based on information from the public domain and/or the experts we spoke to. Always consult your fitness practitioner before starting any routine.