Kriti Sanon’s ‘strength mobility stability’ workout focuses on glutes, abs, and core

The secret to Kriti Sanon’s fitness? Mobility and strength training exercises throughout the week. Her personal trainer, Karan Sawhney, shared a video of the Do Patti actor working her core, abs and glutes in the gym with focused dedication, highlighting the importance of endurance in the long run. Dr Supriya Patil, Consultant Physiotherapy, Jaslok Hospital & Research Centre, Delhi, said that while exercise conversations often focus on strength and weight loss, mobility quietly underpins all movement. It is what allows the body to move freely, efficiently, and safely.

“Unlike traditional stretching, which mainly aims to lengthen muscles, mobility exercises train joints to move actively through their full range of motion, combining flexibility, strength, and control,” she said. This approach not only improves physical performance but also supports long-term well-being.

DISCLAIMER: This article is based on information from the public domain and/or the experts we spoke to. Always consult your health practitioner before starting any routine.

Keeping joints healthy

At its core, mobility training improves how individual joints function and how different parts of the body work together. “When joints move regularly through their natural range, they remain better lubricated and more resilient. Mobility exercises encourage the circulation of joint fluids, reduce friction, and help muscles and connective tissues adapt to movement demands,” said Dr Patil.

Everyday activities such as bending, reaching, walking, or climbing stairs become easier and place less strain on the body. For those who are physically active, better mobility translates into more efficient movement patterns, helping the body perform tasks with less effort and greater control.

Reducing stiffness

One of the most noticeable benefits of mobility exercises is their ability to reduce stiffness and discomfort. Prolonged sitting, repetitive tasks, and poor posture often lead to tight muscles and restricted joints. Over time, this can cause aches, reduced movement, and persistent discomfort.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Karan Sawhney (@karansawhney11)

Structured mobility routines gently challenge joints and muscles to move in controlled ways, helping to release tension and restore natural motion. “Unlike short-term stretching, mobility training supports lasting improvements by encouraging real adaptation in muscles and connective tissues,” she said, adding how this makes it particularly useful for people dealing with chronic tightness, work-related strain, or general body stiffness.

Injury prevention

Many injuries occur not because of a lack of strength, but because of poor movement control or limited joint range of motion. When joints cannot move properly, other areas of the body are forced to compensate, increasing the risk of strain and overuse injuries, said Dr Patil.

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By training joints to move through their full range with control, mobility exercises improve stability and coordination, she explained, which prepares the body to handle sudden movements, changes in direction, or physical stress more safely. Whether in sports, exercise, or daily life, better mobility helps the body absorb forces efficiently and move with confidence.

Lastly, Dr Patil mentioned that mobility becomes even more important with advancing age. Reduced joint movement is closely linked to balance issues, loss of independence, and a higher risk of falls. Regular mobility exercises help maintain strength, balance, and coordination, all of which are essential for healthy ageing.

DISCLAIMER: This article is based on information from the public domain and/or the experts we spoke to. Always consult your fitness practitioner before starting any routine.