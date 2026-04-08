Kriti Sanon, 35, opens up about her walking and talking habit, not being to gym ever when in Delhi: ‘I need to have a goal’

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Kriti Sanon, 35, recently encapsulated her fitness journey in a conversation with singer and actor Sophie Choudry. “One habit that I have always had is walking and talking. The moment I pick up a call, I just start walking. It’s like sometimes my parents have to come and be like, sit!” she said on the first episode of Famously Fit with Sophie talk show on Amazon MX Player.
Admitting that she “never used to work out in Delhi,” the actor continued: “I need to have a goal. If I have to look a certain way…in Raabta, I had started working out very hard at that time. I had to look a certain way. There was this period reincarnation thing…that’s when I really started working out…I realised what is good and what is not good for me.”
DISCLAIMER: This article is based on information from the public domain and/or the experts we spoke to. Always consult your health practitioner before starting any routine.
Inspired by the Mimi actor’s candid admission, we consulted an expert on whether pacing while on calls actually yields health benefits.
Consultant dietitian and fitness expert Garima Goyal praised her honest perspective, affirming that it highlights how fitness journeys often begin outside the gym.
“This habit is actually a very underrated form of movement. It’s spontaneous, consistent, and doesn’t feel like a workout. But over time, it contributes significantly to daily activity levels. In today’s lifestyle, where most people are sedentary for long hours, even these small bursts of movement can make a big difference,” said Goyal.
From a health perspective, this falls under what we call non-exercise activity. “It includes all the calories you burn outside structured workouts like gym sessions. Walking while talking, moving around the house, taking stairs, all of this adds up. And for many people, it’s more sustainable than forcing an intense gym routine they can’t stick to,” stressed Goyal.
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What’s also interesting is the mindset shift. Don’t wait for the perfect workout plan or ideal conditions. “Stay active in a way that fits naturally into your routine. That’s something a lot of people struggle with. They think if they’re not hitting the gym, they’re not doing enough,” said Goyal.
But the truth is, consistency matters more than intensity, especially at the start. “Of course, structured training has its place, especially if someone has specific goals like fat loss, muscle building, or recovery. But habits like walking regularly can build the foundation of an active lifestyle,” said Goyal.
DISCLAIMER: This article is based on information from the public domain and/or the experts we spoke to. Always consult your health practitioner before starting any routine.