Kriti Sanon, 35, opens up about her walking and talking habit, not being to gym ever when in Delhi: ‘I need to have a goal’

Kriti Sanon, 35, recently encapsulated her fitness journey in a conversation with singer and actor Sophie Choudry. “One habit that I have always had is walking and talking. The moment I pick up a call, I just start walking. It’s like sometimes my parents have to come and be like, sit!” she said on the first episode of Famously Fit with Sophie talk show on Amazon MX Player.

Admitting that she “never used to work out in Delhi,” the actor continued: “I need to have a goal. If I have to look a certain way…in Raabta, I had started working out very hard at that time. I had to look a certain way. There was this period reincarnation thing…that’s when I really started working out…I realised what is good and what is not good for me.”