‘No excuses’: Kriti Sanon aces a kickboxing workout; check it out

June 23, 2022 10:00:47 am
Kriti Sanon likes to mix and match her workouts to keep them fun and challenging. From weight training and Pilates to high-intensity cardio and yoga, the Bareilly ki Barfi actor has a workout routine that fitness enthusiasts can draw inspiration from.
As part of one such rigorous session, she completed a high-intensity workout in the form of a kickboxing drill. She took to Instagram to share glimpses of her sweat sesh, captioning the post “No Excuses”. Take a look:
In the video, Kriti can be seen performing jabs and punches, which are basics of a kickboxing workout.
In her earlier workout, Kriti was seen doing a Bosu workout. A Bosu ball is an inflated ball with one side flat; it offers an unstable surface to perform workouts that engage different muscles of the body.
In her workout, Kriti can be seen doing a regime of split jumps on the Bosu to challenge her balance, and also work on cardio, core, and her lower body. She wrote in her caption, ” Workouts can be fun too!! 💪🏻💁🏻♀️ All you gotta do is #KeepMoving ! Do this simple #BosuChallenge and tag me! 💖💖 Lets see who does it the better 🤪”
Are you motivated to give Kriti’s workout drills a try?
