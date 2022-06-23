scorecardresearch
‘No excuses’: Kriti Sanon aces a kickboxing workout; check it out

From weight training and Pilates to high-intensity cardio and yoga, the Bareilly ki Barfi actor has a workout routine that fitness enthusiasts can draw inspiration from

By: Lifestyle Desk | New Delhi |
June 23, 2022 10:00:47 am
kriti sanon fitnessCheck out Kriti Sanon's power packed kickboxing workout! (Photo: Kriti Sanon/ Instagram)

Kriti Sanon likes to mix and match her workouts to keep them fun and challenging. From weight training and Pilates to high-intensity cardio and yoga, the Bareilly ki Barfi actor has a workout routine that fitness enthusiasts can draw inspiration from.

As part of one such rigorous session, she completed a high-intensity workout in the form of a kickboxing drill. She took to Instagram to share glimpses of her sweat sesh, captioning the post “No Excuses”. Take a look:

ALSO READ |Kriti Sanon sweats it out in the gym and how

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Kriti (@kritisanon)

In the video, Kriti can be seen performing jabs and punches, which are basics of a kickboxing workout.

ALSO READ |Here’s what Katrina Kaif’s ‘abs day’ workout looks like

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Kriti (@kritisanon)

In her earlier workout, Kriti was seen doing a Bosu workout. A Bosu ball is an inflated ball with one side flat; it offers an unstable surface to perform workouts that engage different muscles of the body.

In her workout, Kriti can be seen doing a regime of split jumps on the Bosu to challenge her balance, and also work on cardio, core, and her lower body. She wrote in her caption, ” Workouts can be fun too!! 💪🏻💁🏻‍♀️ All you gotta do is #KeepMoving ! Do this simple #BosuChallenge and tag me! 💖💖 Lets see who does it the better 🤪”

Are you motivated to give Kriti’s workout drills a try?

