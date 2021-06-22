Kriti Sanon’s ‘Instagram v/s reality’ workout video is so relatable; watch

If you have always been in awe of celebs’ extreme dedication and passion for fitness, as seen in their workout videos online, you are not alone.

But turns out, what we see online may not be the truth after all. At least in the case of Kriti Sanon, who recently gave us a behind-the-scenes glimpse of her workout session. Calling it “expectation v/s reality or rather Instagram v/s reality”, the actor shared two videos of her leg workout day — one where she is working out and another where she keeps complaining about how difficult the exercises are.

In the first video, the 30-year-old is seen doing weighted squats with fitness trainer Yasmin Karachiwala. In the second video, however, she says, “I hate squats”. She continues, “Yas (Karachiwala), you have to give me a little break time…like one minute.”

While doing a range of leg exercises, she goes on to say, “I won’t get bruises na?”

The actor tells Karachiwala, “I’m gonna assume you are behind me” while doing kicks. Take a look at the hilarious video:

Seems relatable?