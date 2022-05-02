Kriti Sanon demonstrates a fun gym workout session involving the Bosu ball; take a look

There is no doubt about the fact that Kriti Sanon has a fit body, but exactly how does she manage to stay in shape?

The actor posted a fun workout video on Instagram, in which she was seen exercising with a Bosu ball. “Workouts can be fun too! All you gotta do is #KeepMoving!” she captioned the video.

The Raabta actor was seen dressed in comfortable gym wear: a pair of stretchy pants and a matching crop top in lilac. She did a few interesting exercises on the bouncy Bosu ball, which looks like an exercise ball cut in half, with a flat surface and an inflated side.

Kriti jumped and bounced, shifting her weight from one leg to another, first sideways and then front and back, and then using both the legs simultaneously.

While it looks fun and easy, the Bosu ball workout can be challenging. It helps to improve your balance, while allowing you to flex your muscles on an uneven surface. In fact, Bosu ball’s rounded top offers good support for abdominal and back stretches, too.

For a lot of people, it can be a very helpful exercise if they are looking to recover from injuries and to get relief from back pain; it works on the muscles of the lower limb and the superficial trunk muscles.

In addition to that, the ball can also benefit the cardiac system and improve muscle strength and control.

Would you like to try?

