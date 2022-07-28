Watch: Kriti Sanon reveals her fitness mantra; shares diet for upcoming action film

Kriti Sanon surely loves to sweat it out in the gym; her social media feed is proof. The actor regularly shares snippets from her fitness sessions which are sure to motivate everyone to get moving.

Buy Now | Our best subscription plan now has a special price

But, does Kriti also follow a diet to remain in shape? In a video shared on her YouTube channel, the Mimi actor opened up about her fitness mantra and reveals the diet she follows for her upcoming action film.

“Eat everything and workout,” she said, sharing that she is not the one to follow a strict diet to remain fit and healthy. “I have always felt that one should eat everything and workout. That’s my mantra.”

ALSO READ | These are the workouts that Kriti Sanon loves to do; check them out

Adding that she has never been on a weight-loss diet, the actor said, “I’ve only been on a weight gain diet during Mimi. But, this is actually the first time that I have just started a diet.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kriti (@kritisanon)

Elaborating on her current diet, she said, “It is a high protein, low carbs and good fats kind of diet with calorie-count etc.”

“It is because we are doing an action film and I have to look a certain way, I am trying out something new. I am just seeing how my body reacts to it,” she concluded.

📣 For more lifestyle news, follow us on Instagram | Twitter | Facebook and don’t miss out on the latest updates!