Watch: Kriti Sanon reveals her fitness mantra; shares diet for upcoming action film

July 28, 2022 10:50:40 am
Kriti Sanon surely loves to sweat it out in the gym; her social media feed is proof. The actor regularly shares snippets from her fitness sessions which are sure to motivate everyone to get moving.
Buy Now | Our best subscription plan now has a special price
But, does Kriti also follow a diet to remain in shape? In a video shared on her YouTube channel, the Mimi actor opened up about her fitness mantra and reveals the diet she follows for her upcoming action film.
“Eat everything and workout,” she said, sharing that she is not the one to follow a strict diet to remain fit and healthy. “I have always felt that one should eat everything and workout. That’s my mantra.”
Adding that she has never been on a weight-loss diet, the actor said, “I’ve only been on a weight gain diet during Mimi. But, this is actually the first time that I have just started a diet.”
View this post on Instagram
Elaborating on her current diet, she said, “It is a high protein, low carbs and good fats kind of diet with calorie-count etc.”
“It is because we are doing an action film and I have to look a certain way, I am trying out something new. I am just seeing how my body reacts to it,” she concluded.
Subscriber Only Stories
📣 For more lifestyle news, follow us on Instagram | Twitter | Facebook and don’t miss out on the latest updates!
📣 Join our Telegram channel (The Indian Express) for the latest news and updates
For all the latest Lifestyle News, download Indian Express App.
-
- The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
-
Subscriber Reading Now
Most Popular
Bengal school jobs scam: Cash worth Rs 20 crore, gold bars found in another house owned by Arpita Mukherjee
SC overrides own 2017 ruling to justify PMLA provision for bailPremium
From asylum seeker to England’s medal hopePremium
What is the plan for cheetahs at Kuno, and why is opinion divided?Premium
Latest News
Watch: Kriti Sanon reveals her fitness mantra; shares diet for upcoming action film
Gmail brings new layout to all users: Here’s what to expect
Pakistan uses boats, helicopters to evacuate flood victims
Man accused of raping minor arrested
French opener Gustav McKeon hits another T20I century, breaks multiple records
Watch: Man and granddaughter groove to trending ‘Devadoothar Paadi’ song at wedding
Falsely implicated, says Mizoram BJP MLA sentenced to jail for corruption
Chhattisgarh: No-trust motion against Congress govt defeated
Technical difficulties with Karnataka’s one-stop UG admission portal surface
After poor NAS performance, Delhi education officials to adopt Govt schools to monitor learning levels and progress
Tamil Nadu Government to redevelop Guindy National Park at a cost of Rs 20 crore
Over Rs 4,700 crore liabilities of MGNREGA pending till July 21, Centre informs Parliament