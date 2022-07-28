scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Thursday, July 28, 2022

Watch: Kriti Sanon reveals her fitness mantra; shares diet for upcoming action film

"I've only been on a weight gain diet during Mimi," the actor said

By: Lifestyle Desk | New Delhi |
July 28, 2022 10:50:40 am
kriti sanon, fitnessKriti shares her fitness mantra (Source: Kriti Sanon/Instagram)

Kriti Sanon surely loves to sweat it out in the gym; her social media feed is proof. The actor regularly shares snippets from her fitness sessions which are sure to motivate everyone to get moving.

Buy Now | Our best subscription plan now has a special price

But, does Kriti also follow a diet to remain in shape? In a video shared on her YouTube channel, the Mimi actor opened up about her fitness mantra and reveals the diet she follows for her upcoming action film.

“Eat everything and workout,” she said, sharing that she is not the one to follow a strict diet to remain fit and healthy. “I have always felt that one should eat everything and workout. That’s my mantra.”

ALSO READ |These are the workouts that Kriti Sanon loves to do; check them out

Adding that she has never been on a weight-loss diet, the actor said, “I’ve only been on a weight gain diet during Mimi. But, this is actually the first time that I have just started a diet.”

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Kriti (@kritisanon) 

Elaborating on her current diet, she said, “It is a high protein, low carbs and good fats kind of diet with calorie-count etc.”

“It is because we are doing an action film and I have to look a certain way, I am trying out something new. I am just seeing how my body reacts to it,” she concluded.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
Explained: Fed Reserve rate hike, US recession and impact on IndiaPremium
Explained: Fed Reserve rate hike, US recession and impact on India
Govt job rush: in 8 years, 22 crore applied, only 7.22 lakh were selectedPremium
Govt job rush: in 8 years, 22 crore applied, only 7.22 lakh were selected
Explained: Lion’s future, cheetah’s pastPremium
Explained: Lion’s future, cheetah’s past
Kerala Church: Old lobbies and new row over the way Mass is offeredPremium
Kerala Church: Old lobbies and new row over the way Mass is offered

📣 For more lifestyle news, follow us on Instagram | Twitter | Facebook and don’t miss out on the latest updates!

TWO IS ALWAYS BETTER | Our two-year subscription package offers you more at less

📣 Join our Telegram channel (The Indian Express) for the latest news and updates

For all the latest Lifestyle News, download Indian Express App.

  • Newsguard
  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
  • Newsguard
© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd

Most Popular

1

Bengal school jobs scam: Cash worth Rs 20 crore, gold bars found in another house owned by Arpita Mukherjee

2

Forces in India, US seek to sow division: USAID administrator

3

Behind Karnataka BJP, RSS leaders heckling, Hindutva cadre resentment, caste faultlines

4

As House stalemate continues, govt sits pretty: does not hurt us, affects Opposition image

5

Delhi Confidential: When a BJP MP got miffed after being disallowed from raising an issue in Lok Sabha in his mother tongue

Featured Stories

Ranveer Singh, unclad: People have right to feel offended but state has m...
Ranveer Singh, unclad: People have right to feel offended but state has m...
July 28, 1982, Forty Years Ago: PM Visit To The US
July 28, 1982, Forty Years Ago: PM Visit To The US
Explained: Fed Reserve rate hike, US recession and impact on India
Explained: Fed Reserve rate hike, US recession and impact on India
Explained: Jharkhand judge death verdict today — what is the case?
Explained: Jharkhand judge death verdict today — what is the case?
Behind Karnataka BJP, RSS leaders heckling, Hindutva cadre resentment, ca...
Behind Karnataka BJP, RSS leaders heckling, Hindutva cadre resentment, ca...
‘Revdi’ debate: How EC revised poll code guidelines on freebies after 201...
‘Revdi’ debate: How EC revised poll code guidelines on freebies after 201...
Stalin, Rahman, Rajinikanth, Chennai is going all out for India’s first Chess Olympiad

Stalin, Rahman, Rajinikanth, Chennai is going all out for India’s first Chess Olympiad

BJP MP miffed after being barred from raising issue in mother tongue
Delhi Confidential

BJP MP miffed after being barred from raising issue in mother tongue

Jharkhand judge death verdict today — what is the case?
Explained

Jharkhand judge death verdict today — what is the case?

In 2022, orders to block Twitter content already past 2019 figure

In 2022, orders to block Twitter content already past 2019 figure

SC overrides own 2017 ruling to justify PMLA provision for bail
Explained

SC overrides own 2017 ruling to justify PMLA provision for bail

Premium
Can’t get over Dhanush’s stunts in The Gray Man? Here's more

Can’t get over Dhanush’s stunts in The Gray Man? Here's more

From asylum seeker to England’s medal hope
CWG 2022

From asylum seeker to England’s medal hope

Premium
What is the plan for cheetahs at Kuno, and why is opinion divided?
Express Explained

What is the plan for cheetahs at Kuno, and why is opinion divided?

Premium
IIIT-Surat students protest moving to incomplete campus

IIIT-Surat students protest moving to incomplete campus

In unusual move, Governor holds meet with all ministers, CM
Uttar Pradesh

In unusual move, Governor holds meet with all ministers, CM

Sleep concerns in children: What you need to know
SPONSORED

Sleep concerns in children: What you need to know

JK Cement’s Sir Padampat Singhania University, Udaipur reveals new Approach
SPONSORED

JK Cement’s Sir Padampat Singhania University, Udaipur reveals new Approach

Latest News 

Advertisement

More Lifestyle
Advertisement

Photos

Monarch Butterflies
In pics: A step closer to extinction, the Monarch butterfly is now on the global endangered species list
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Jul 28: Latest News
Advertisement