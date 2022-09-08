scorecardresearch
Thursday, Sep 08, 2022

Kriti Sanon aces the back stretch like a pro; know its many benefits

"Nothing like a good back stretch...Tribing my way up," Kriti Sanon captioned the post

kriti sanonKriti Sanon's recently shared a glimpse of her workout (Source: Kriti Sanon/Instagram)

Kriti Sanon loves to work out; her Instagram is proof of the same. So, it is not surprising that she is often photographed outside the gym where she does a variety of exercises, depending on her goals. As such, the Mimi actor who keeps sharing glimpses from her workouts recently got a ‘good back stretch’ with some help from self-improvement coach Karan Sawhney.

“Nothing like a good back stretch…Tribing my way up,” she captioned the Instagram post in which she can be seen exercising with the expert.

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Kriti (@kritisanon)

He, too, shared the video on his Instagram Stories and wrote, “Yes, KS!”

For the unversed, back stretches help reduce tension in the muscles, support the spine, and avoid back issues. This, in the long term, helps improve range of motion, and reduce mobility issues.

“A good old back stretch is something we all can use. Not only does it help improve spinal flexibility, but it also helps stretch the ‘tight’ chest muscles that give us a slouchy posture, ” said Varun Rattan, ACE-certified personal trainer, co-founder, The Body Science AcademyACE-certified.

kriti sanon Kriti Sanon loves a good back stretch (Source: Karan Sawhney/Instagram Stories)

Who can benefit from a back stretch?

Pretty much everyone, particularly those who spend their day sitting on a chair, those who drive for long hours, and even parents who carry their little ones in their arms at a stretch. “Backstretch requires minimal to no equipment and can be performed using a doorframe, on a stability ball or as ‘ bhujangasana’ or cobra pose, too,” said Rattan.

Also Read |Watch: When Kriti Sanon used ‘patience, stability and balance to get in form for Bachchhan Paandey’

According to Sawhney, a good posture helps bring a “radical change in your body”. In another post on his Instagram, Sawhney, who has been training Kriti since October 2021, spoke about the importance of a good posture.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Karan Sawhney (@karansawhney11)

“Just standing with your back straight for two minutes increases the testosterones levels, and decreases cortisol levels or the stress hormones. This helps in clear thinking, decision making, and risk taking,” said Sawhney.

Also Read |Kriti Sanon demonstrates a fun gym workout session involving the Bosu ball; take a look

Previously, Sawhney, who also trains celebrities like Rashmika Mandanna and Adarsh Gourav, shared a video of the duo meditating. Watch.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Karan Sawhney (@karansawhney11)

“Close your eyes to open your mind,” he captioned the post.

In another post, the duo made sure they worked out their legs with the help of some rocks in Ladakh.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Karan Sawhney (@karansawhney11)

Sawhney shared, “True story. @kritisanon @sukritigrover and I reached the gym in Ladakh and it was shut. We decided to pick up some rocks, lose the excuses and #keepmoving.”

Not long ago, the duo also undertook the bosu ball challenge.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Karan Sawhney (@karansawhney11)

“@kritisanon and I doing the bosu challenge. KS vs KS,” Sawhney said.

Also Read |Watch: How ‘Mimi’ actor Kriti Sanon lost 15 kg she gained while filming

Sawhney also shared how “power, discipline, and energy” counts.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Karan Sawhney (@karansawhney11)

What do you think of their fitness goals?

