‘Core values’: Kriti Sanon effortlessly aces this challenging workout

Kriti Sanon is, undoubtedly, one of the fittest Bollywood actors who never misses her workout sessions. After all, she plans to “look really fit and smoking hot by January 10, 2023”, as per an update on her trainer Karan Sawhney’s Instagram. As such, the actor was seen doing a challenging core workout that seemed pretty easy at the first glance but is not.

In a video, Sanon, 32, was seen doing supine leg raises or leg lifts but with a twist. As part of the workout, she lay down on the floor and lifted her legs toward the ceiling. She then gradually brought them down as she counted from 10-0 until her legs were parallel to the ground. By holding her legs still (for a few seconds) at each count, she added an engaging twist to the core exercise that is known to work on the abdominal muscles. Take a look.

How to do it?

*Lie flat on your back.

*Lift your legs towards the sky while keeping them straight.

*Bring the legs down holding at each count to keep them parallel to the ground.

How is holding at each count beneficial?

Kriti is enhancing the total time under tension on the core muscles per repetition by doing supine leg raises with emphasis on the eccentric phase and various pauses during a rep, which will cause higher motor unit recruitment. This results in greater strength, Varun Rattan, co-founder, The Body Science Academy told indianexpress.com.

According to Rattan, the same principle can be applied to all your exercises. “You would observe the strength gains and refinement in form when you go back to your normal training. A distinct characteristic of eccentric exercise is that those new to this type of training become sore the day after due to more damage to muscle fibers (in a good way). Engaging in an activity such as running down a slope requires a lot of eccentric contractions and makes you more sore than running on a flat ground,” he added.

