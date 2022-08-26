scorecardresearch
Friday, Aug 26, 2022

Kriti Sanon is in a ‘beast mode’ in latest workout video; check it out

The actor shared a video on Instagram, in which she displayed her love for fitness and what exactly it is that she does to stay in shape

The actor set some real fitness goals in latest video shot at the gym.

The phrase ‘beast mode‘ is associated with activities in the gym. It is when people work out tirelessly and vigorously to achieve a certain frame and body.

And that is the avatar Kriti Sanon got into as she turned her gym mode on.

The ‘Mimi‘ actor recently shared a video on Instagram, in which she displayed her love for fitness and what exactly it is that she does to stay in shape through the numerous characters she plays on screen.

Dressed in a pair of black stretchy shorts and a sports bra, Sanon appeared to demonstrate different exercises at the gym. She was joined by her trainer Karan Sawhney, who helped her navigate the difficult exercises, which focused on leg and arm strength. Take a look here.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Kriti (@kritisanon)

First, the actor was seen pushing a weight, which involved her working the muscles around her hips and legs. Next, she did some half sit-ups with a weight placed on her lap, so as to strengthen her knees and lower body.

Sanon was also seen doing push-ups, followed by chest press, kettlebell workout, more weights, and balancing on a bosu ball.

“Beast Mode!” the 32-year-old actor captioned the video.

Sanon takes her workouts seriously, and her Instagram account is proof. In fact, she is one of Bollywood’s leading actors who takes to the gym all the time so as to stay in shape. Check out some of these other videos of hers.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Kriti (@kritisanon)

 

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Kriti (@kritisanon)

 

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by THE TRIBE (@thetribeindia)

In fact, even when she is outdoors, the ‘Raabta‘ actor believes in making a makeshift workout space for herself, such as when she exercised on the side of the road in Ladakh, with the mountains in the background.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Kriti (@kritisanon)

Workout goals, isn’t she?

