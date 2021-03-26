Krishna Shroff shows strength by lifting brother Tiger on her shoulders; watch video

March 26, 2021 9:10:51 am
If you are impressed with Tiger Shroff’s fitness and flexibility, wait till you see his sister Krishna Shroff, who recently left us awestruck with her strength.
The 28-year-old took to Instagram to share a picture and a video in which Tiger is seen seated on her shoulders as she walks. “He’s always got my back and I’ll forever lift him up,” Krishna captioned the post on Instagram. Take a look:
In another video, Tiger is seen practising martial arts with his sister.
Meanwhile, Tiger shared an Instagram story of his sister doing squats in the same position.
Like the Baaghi actor, his sister Krishna is also a fitness enthusiast who keeps sharing pictures, flaunting her well-toned body, on social media. Here’s a glimpse of her sweating it out:
Earlier, she was also seen working out with her mother Ayesha Shroff.
The brother-sister duo’s passion for fitness is quite inspiring. What do you think?
