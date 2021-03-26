scorecardresearch
Friday, March 26, 2021
Krishna Shroff shows strength by lifting brother Tiger on her shoulders; watch video

Krishna and Tiger Shroff's passion for fitness is inspiring

By: Lifestyle Desk | New Delhi |
March 26, 2021 9:10:51 am
krishna shroffKrishna Shroff just proved she is as strong as her brother. (Source: kishushroff/Instagram)

If you are impressed with Tiger Shroff’s fitness and flexibility, wait till you see his sister Krishna Shroff, who recently left us awestruck with her strength.

The 28-year-old took to Instagram to share a picture and a video in which Tiger is seen seated on her shoulders as she walks. “He’s always got my back and I’ll forever lift him up,” Krishna captioned the post on Instagram. Take a look:

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Krishna Jackie Shroff (@kishushroff)

In another video, Tiger is seen practising martial arts with his sister.

Meanwhile, Tiger shared an Instagram story of his sister doing squats in the same position.

Also Read |Wish to get moving after injury? Take some fitness inspiration from Krishna Jackie Shroff

Like the Baaghi actor, his sister Krishna is also a fitness enthusiast who keeps sharing pictures, flaunting her well-toned body, on social media. Here’s a glimpse of her sweating it out:

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Krishna Jackie Shroff (@kishushroff)

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Krishna Jackie Shroff (@kishushroff)

Earlier, she was also seen working out with her mother Ayesha Shroff.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Krishna Jackie Shroff (@kishushroff)

The brother-sister duo’s passion for fitness is quite inspiring. What do you think?

