‘Power moves only’: Krishna Shroff sets massive fitness goals as she aces barbell back squats like a pro

Much like her brother and actor Tiger Shroff, Krishna Shroff also keeps motivating her social media followers with her intense workout videos. Krishna‘s gym sessions are enough proof of her dedication towards being fit and active.

Also Read | Wish to get moving after injury? Take some fitness inspiration from Krishna Jackie Shroff

In a similar vein, the fitness influencer shared a video in which she can be seen acing barbell back squats at the gym.

Take a look!

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Krishna Shroff (@kishushroff)

Her gym, MMA Matrix Center, re-shared the video and wrote, “power moves only”.

Also Read | Fitness trainer highlights the importance of lifting heavy weights

View this post on Instagram A post shared by MMA Matrix Fitness Center ™ (@mmamatrixgym)

Barbell back squats, as the name suggests, help work and strengthen the back, core, and shoulders. They also tone the body, increase bone density, and help burn more fat.

How to do?

*Stand with your feet shoulder-width apart.

*Take a deep breath and hold a weighted barbell on your upper back.

*Keep the back straight as the knees and hips are lowered into a squat position.

According to certified fitness trainer Sameeran Chetia, weight training is a must.

“The squat is a vital exercise in improving bone density, and can be done anywhere. Squat helps in building leg muscles which includes quadriceps, hamstrings, glutes and calf muscles. Start by doing regular body weight squats and with progression one can add weights,” Chetia told indianexpress.com.

📣 For more lifestyle news, follow us on Instagram | Twitter | Facebook and don’t miss out on the latest updates!