scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Thursday, February 17, 2022
Must Read

‘Power moves only’: Krishna Shroff sets massive fitness goals as she aces barbell back squats like a pro

Barbell back squats work and strengthen the back, core, and shoulders. They also tone the body, increase bone density, and help burn more fat.

By: Lifestyle Desk | New Delhi |
February 17, 2022 9:10:13 am
krishna shroffKrishna Shroff is busy giving us major fitness goals (Source: Krishna Shroff/Instagram)

Much like her brother and actor Tiger Shroff, Krishna Shroff also keeps motivating her social media followers with her intense workout videos. Krishna‘s gym sessions are enough proof of her dedication towards being fit and active.

Also Read |Wish to get moving after injury? Take some fitness inspiration from Krishna Jackie Shroff

In a similar vein, the fitness influencer shared a video in which she can be seen acing barbell back squats at the gym.

Take a look!

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Krishna Shroff (@kishushroff)

Her gym, MMA Matrix Center, re-shared the video and wrote, “power moves only”.

Also Read |Fitness trainer highlights the importance of lifting heavy weights

Barbell back squats, as the name suggests, help work and strengthen the back, core, and shoulders. They also tone the body, increase bone density, and help burn more fat.

How to do?

*Stand with your feet shoulder-width apart.
*Take a deep breath and hold a weighted barbell on your upper back.
*Keep the back straight as the knees and hips are lowered into a squat position.

https://images.indianexpress.com/2020/08/1x1.png

According to certified fitness trainer Sameeran Chetia, weight training is a must.

“The squat is a vital exercise in improving bone density, and can be done anywhere. Squat helps in building leg muscles which includes quadriceps, hamstrings, glutes and calf muscles. Start by doing regular body weight squats and with progression one can add weights,” Chetia told indianexpress.com.

📣 For more lifestyle news, follow us on Instagram | Twitter | Facebook and don’t miss out on the latest updates!

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Lifestyle News, download Indian Express App.

  • Newsguard
  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
  • Newsguard
© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
Advertisement

More Lifestyle

Advertisement

Photos

Jennifer Lopez
A look at Jennifer Lopez’s impossibly chic and elegant outfits

Must Read

Advertisement

Buzzing Now

Feb 17: Latest News

Advertisement