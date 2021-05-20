Krishna Shroff goes cycling; here’s why it makes for a great workout

The pandemic has made everyone extremely aware of the importance of staying healthy. As such, experts also stress that the best ways to keep fit and boost immunity are through nutrition and exercise. But, if you are yet to begin with an exercise routine, there is nothing better than cycling to get you started.

While following the pandemic restrictions, you can include cycling in your routine to keep fit. For some fitness motivation, we have Krishna Shroff. The fitness enthusiast, who often shares fitness workouts on social media, was be seen cycling wear a bikini.

Take a look at the video below:

Here’s why cycling could help you stay fit while maintaining social distancing.

From cardiovascular health to improving blood circulation, cycling is known for its many health benefits. Apart from being a great cardio workout, it also helps lower blood pressure and protects you against hypertension, stroke, etc.

Cycling is also an effective way for diabetics to keep blood sugar under control, and keep weight in check. Better diabetes management and sugar control minimise the risk of health complications associated with the lifestyle disorder.

Importantly, cycling is also a joint-safe exercise in that it doesn’t put any weight on the joints.

“With Covid-19 triggering widespread mental health cases, riding a bike is also great for mental well-being thanks to those happy chemicals such as serotonin and endorphin that get released,” mentioned Dr Amitabha Ghosh, senior consultant- Internal Medicine, Columbia Asia Hospital, Palam Vihar, Gurgaon.

