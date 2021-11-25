‘Koshish jaari hai’: Smriti Irani hits the gym, sets massive fitness goals

Union Minister Smriti Irani recently turned author with Lal Salaam: A Novel, a project she had been working on for sometime, and has been receiving congratulatory messages from her friends and fans.

But there is another thing the Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi actor seems to be focusing on at the moment — her fitness. Irani, who is active on social media regularly shares glimpses from her daily life, and people have noticed her incredible weight loss.

Many people have commented on her social media posts saying that her transformation reminded them of her character — Tulsi Virani from the popular serial.

Producer Ekta Kapoor wrote, “You have become thin”, while actor Anita Hassanandani said, “Wow, you’ve lost so much weight”.

On another picture, a user mentioned, “U are looking absolutely fit, Ms Irani”, while another expressed, “You seem to have shrunk! Thoda motivation aur lessons bhi bhej do (Give us some motivation too)!

While the politician has been tight-lipped about her weight loss journey, she shared a picture on Instagram Stories giving us a peek into her fitness routine.

In the picture, she can be seen weight training in the gym. “Koshish jaari hai,” she wrote.

Smriti Irani was seen working out in the gym. (Source: Smriti Irani/Instagram Stories) Smriti Irani was seen working out in the gym. (Source: Smriti Irani/Instagram Stories)

Here’s how weight training can help.

Weight training has immense benefits, ranging from fat loss to reduced back pain and better bone density.

“For years, women have been misinformed that weight training is not for them and they should only focus on cardio exercises. However, while cardio is important one must also focus on weight training for overall health,” Sameeran Chetia, certified fitness trainer, K11 Academy of Fitness Sciences said earlier.

As per Chetia, a well-designed cardio and strength training program can help in achieving a well-toned body. Many studies have shown that with strength training one is able to burn more fat and put on lean muscle than by just doing cardio.

Some of the best strength training workouts one can incorporate in their daily life are:

*Shoulder press with dumbbells

*Alternate dumbbell rows

*Chest press with dumbbells

*Triceps pushdown

*Hammer curls

