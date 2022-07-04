Avoid these habits if you are trying to lose weight

To lose weight, people opt for various means — from a strict workout routine to a restricted diet. But, it must be known that following extreme methods such as starvation or over-exercising can have a serious impact on the body’s metabolism, and hence be damaging to health.

Buy Now | Our best subscription plan now has a special price

As such, celebrity fitness trainer Yasmin Karachiwala and nutritionist Pooja Makhija recently took to Instagram to share a video in which they listed the “habits you need to avoid to lose weight”. “Busting health and fitness myths by hopping on trends,” Karachiwala captioned the post.

The experts went on to share that cutting down on sleep, focusing on repeats rather than the form while exercising, cutting down carbs from the diet, and exercising vigorously without a break day are some of the habits that can hinder weight loss.

Also Read | | Gul Panag stirs our wanderlust as she embarks on a cycling expedition to Ladakh

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Yasmin Karachiwala | Celebrity Fitness Instructor (@yasminkarachiwala)

Concurring, Dr Rachna Agarwal, a nutritionist, elaborated on the same.

On our journey of weight loss, sleep plays a very important role, so much so that inadequate sleep can induce weight gain. To explain, “sleeping for less than six to eight hours can cause dysregulation of ghrelin and leptin that may lead to increased appetite ,” she said. Also, inadequate sleep can disturb meal digestion which is why sleep-deprived people often suffer from hormonal imbalances and crave for junk food rich in carbohydrates, which leads to weight gain. Since sleep regulates metabolism, lack of sleep equates to lower metabolism which will eventually lead to weight gain.

,” she said. Also, inadequate sleep can disturb meal digestion which is why sleep-deprived people often suffer from hormonal imbalances and crave for junk food rich in carbohydrates, which leads to weight gain. Since sleep regulates metabolism, lack of sleep equates to lower metabolism which will eventually lead to weight gain. Exercising for weight loss is essential but overdoing it could be equally harmful. Give rest to the body and exercise only 5 to 6 days in a week, for 45 to 60 minutes, ensuring to include a mix of cardio and strength training. Over-exercising can increase appetite and you may see no weight loss. Excessive exercise can also lead to a high uric acid in blood which can cause joint pain . It is equally important to workout with an expert to avoid risk of injury.

. It is equally important to workout with an expert to avoid risk of injury. Many people cut down carbohydrates on their weight loss journey. In turn, they even miss out on some important amino acids present only in a carbohydrate. They decreasie carbohydrates but increase protein intake which, in the long run, could increase uric acid and harm the kidney and liver. Whole carbohydrates induce a satiety value which is very important part of a balanced and sustainable diet.

📣 For more lifestyle news, follow us on Instagram | Twitter | Facebook and don’t miss out on the latest updates!