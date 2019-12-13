Know how you can meditate anytime, anywhere

Quickly take a few minutes of your time and engage in a midday rejuvenation session. (Source: Getty/Thinkstock) Quickly take a few minutes of your time and engage in a midday rejuvenation session. (Source: Getty/Thinkstock)

Meditation is the key to eliminating stress. You must allow your mind and body to channel out all the stressful energies after a long day at work. Additionally, you can also begin your day with a meditation session, so you can take on the many challenges. But, meditation — that is being received well globally owing to its many health benefits — is not exclusive to any particular hour. It is so fluid and flexible that you can do it anytime, anywhere. Wondering how? Read on.

Meditate at work

Quickly take a few minutes of your time and engage in a midday rejuvenation session. In fact, you don’t even have to get up from your chair. Just sit with a straight back and with your feet on the floor so your knees bend at a 90-degree angle. Make sure your head and neck are in aligned with your spine. You can keep a pillow behind you to support your lower back. Place your hands on the hips, close your eyes and let the energies flow.

Meditate while standing

Yes, it is possible. Some people find meditating more comfortable when they are standing upright. So stand tall, with your feet shoulder-width apart. Turn your heels slightly inward and your toes outward. Then bend your knees a little and breathe. Place your hands on the belly so you can feel your rhythmic breaths. You can do it for a few minutes anywhere.

Kneeling

If you think you are at a place where you can kneel, do it. This position works best when you keep your back absolutely straight. Keep your shins on the floor, bend your legs backwards at the knees. Ideally, this position should not make you feel any pain and/or discomfort. If you do, it is best to try another pose, since a successful meditation session requires you to be calm and focused.

Lie down

This is the best position that you can find yourself in. When you are flat on the floor, your body is neatly supported. Stretch your arms and your legs and, if needed, place a pillow underneath your knees to elevate them. You will feel your energies flowing already and this position is likely to benefit you greatly.

The posture

Keep in mind that whatever posture you choose will essentially define the process of meditation. If you are new to meditation, it is advisable to begin with a posture that does not require too much effort. It should come to you naturally, and it should also make you feel comfortable and relaxed.

