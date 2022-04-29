Kim Sharma, Leander Paes sweat it out with Pilates; here’s why you should too

Actor Kim Sharma recently shared a video in which she can be seen working out with tennis player Leander Paes, setting massive partner workout goals. Seen doing Pilates, the duo aced the challenging bodyweight moves with ease.

“Ending #friday with some serious endorphins. 💪🏻 #pilatesgirl,” she captioned the post. Take a look.

In another video shared by Pilates trainer Samir Purohit, Paes can be seen doing a core-strengthening workout — the ‘Flying Man’.

Here’s how Pilates can help with your fitness goals

Pilates helps improve flexibility, increases muscle strength, tones abdominal muscles, lower back, hips and buttocks. It also helps enhance muscular control of the back and limbs. Regular practice is also known to improve posture.

According to practitioners, Pilates focusses on lengthening and expanding the muscles which helps them become longer, leaner, and sculpted.

“Pilates moves require the practitioner to keep proper alignment and challenge their stability to stay balanced,” Pilates instructor Isha wrote on Instagram.

“A strong back, glutes and abs won’t just look good but are key for nailing perfect posture. Pilates helps you get into good alignment and balances through various exercises,” she added.

