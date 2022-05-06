Did Kim Kardashian really ‘starve’ herself to fit into the Met Gala 2022 dress? This is what her trainer said

Kim Kardashian was certainly a vision on the red carpet at this year’s Met Gala. But, she was also heavily criticised for losing weight in order to fit into her dress — one that was previously worn by Marilyn Monroe in 1962 to sing ‘Happy Birthday’ to former US president John Fitzgerald Kennedy.

Originally made by costumier Jean Louis (and sketched by a young Bob Mackie), the dress featured more than 6,000 handsewn crystals on nude mesh fabric that fuelled rumours of Monroe having an affair with the president.

The reality TV star, who was in attendance with her beau Pete Davidson, even threw over the white fur coat that the actor once wore.

But, while speaking with Vogue on the red carpet, the fashion and beauty mogul shared that she had to lose 16 lbs (7 kg) in 3 weeks to fit into the dress. This was met with heavy criticism online, with people calling her out for promoting a problematic idea of fashion.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kim Kardashian (@kimkardashian)

Among them was actor Lili Reinhart, who took to Instagram stories to condemn Kardashian. “To walk on a red carpet and do an interview where you say how starving you are… because you haven’t eaten carbs in the last month… all to fit in a f***ing dress?”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Nevihart ☆ (@lilispencermex)

Now, the 41-year-old’s trainer Don-A-Matrix, who is said to have worked with her before the Met Gala, has responded to the backlash. He told TMZ that his client maintained a “balanced diet”.

“I think one of the misconceptions people have about Kim is she works really hard. I was there through the process, so it wasn’t like a starving herself type of thing. I mean she’s been on a balanced diet. At times, she wouldn’t eat as much, but then the second thing was she’d be in the gym and put the work in,” he told the outlet.

When asked about if the weight loss was unhealthy in any way, Don responded: “Not at all. Not from my end from what I saw. We were working out sometimes twice a day… It’s possible to lose 20 pounds in a healthy way.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by If It’s Not DON, It’s Not DONe (@donamatrixtraining)

He also took to Instagram to address the issue, writing, “I’m not sure why people are offended by you losing 16lbs for this, but we did it healthy and focused utilising the Matrix Mindset. I work with many people who gain and lose tonnes of weight for movie roles all the time, and you approached this like a role you were preparing for. Even boxers lose major weight for weigh-ins and they aren’t criticised.”

He called the SKIMS founder “inspirational”. “You worked hard to fit into this iconic dress, even doing workouts twice a day. Seeing how successful you are and how you continue to dedicate yourself is so inspirational.”

📣 For more lifestyle news, follow us on Instagram | Twitter | Facebook and don’t miss out on the latest updates!