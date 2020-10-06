Kim Kardashian exercises with ankle and wrist weights; check it out

Kim Kardashian showed us how to work out with weights. (Source: kimkardashian/Instagram)

Kim Kardashian is pushing her fitness levels and she recently showed us how. The 39-year-old American media personality gave us a glimpse of her workout session on Instagram.

In the video, Kim is seen brisk walking on the treadmill but with weights tied around her ankles and wrists. Take a look:

Kim Kardashian posted an Instagram video of her working out. (Source: kimkardashian/Instagram) Kim Kardashian posted an Instagram video of her working out. (Source: kimkardashian/Instagram)

The model and businesswoman wore 5 lb (2.26 kg) ankle weights and 2 lb (0.9 kg) wrist weights while doing her cardio workout.

A while ago, we also saw Sunny Leone doing high kicks with ankle weights.

Benefits of ankle and wrist weights

According to livestrong.com, ankle weights are used to make the muscles work harder to do the same motion. It also increases the overall endurance, improving pulmonary and cardiovascular health, while burning calories. Wrist weights, on the other hand, help tackle both aerobic exercise and strength training, mentioned woman.thenest.com. As you do aerobic exercise with wrist weights, it increases oxygen use and calorie burning by approximately five to 15 per cent, as compared to doing the same exercise without weights.

Read| Kim Kardashian’s latest outfit deserves your attention; have you seen pics?

Would you like to try this workout?

For more lifestyle news, follow us: Twitter: lifestyle_ie | Facebook: IE Lifestyle | Instagram: ie_lifestyle

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Lifestyle News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd