‘I didn’t do anything unhealthy’: Kim Kardashian defends Met Gala weight loss

Kim Kardashian left everyone astonished at this year’s Met Gala when she turned up in the iconic Marilyn Monroe dress that the latter wore in 1962 to sing ‘Happy Birthday’ to former US President JF Kennedy. However, the reality TV star was also heavily criticised for losing 16 lbs (7 kgs) in three weeks to fit into the dress.

🚨 Limited Time Offer | Express Premium with ad-lite for just Rs 2/ day 👉🏽 Click here to subscribe 🚨

And now, the 41-year-old has opened up about the same in an interview with the New York Times. “To me, it was like, ‘OK, Christian Bale can do it for a movie role and that is acceptable.’ Even Renée Zellweger gained weight for a role. It’s all the same to me,” she said.

She was referring to Bale’s dramatic weight transformations for his roles in movies such as The Machinist (2004) and American Hustle (2013).

“It’s all the same to me. I wasn’t saying, ‘Hey everyone, why don’t you go lose this weight in a short period of time?'” Kim continued. Further, she argued that she “didn’t do anything unhealthy” in terms of diet and exercise to achieve the weight loss goal.

“I just simply couldn’t have gone, which wouldn’t have mattered. It was just important to me to reach that goal,” she added, on being asked what would have she done if she did not lose the weight.

Earlier, Kim’s trainer Don-A-Matrix had revealed that she maintained a “balanced diet” to lose the desired weight. “I think one of the misconceptions people have about Kim is she works really hard. I was there through the process, so it wasn’t like a starving herself type of thing. I mean she’s been on a balanced diet. At times, she wouldn’t eat as much, but then the second thing was she’d be in the gym and put the work in,” he had told TMZ.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by If It’s Not DON, It’s Not DONe (@donamatrixtraining)

📣 For more lifestyle news, follow us on Instagram | Twitter | Facebook and don’t miss out on the latest updates!