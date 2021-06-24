Watch: Kiara Advani aces the spinning back kick and how!

Many people swear by their fitness routines to boost their energy levels during the day. Also, it always feels great to resume your exercise regime after a break. Kiara Advani also experienced something similar when she got back to training for martial arts after a gap of a year and a half.

The MS Dhoni actor was seen practicing back kick or spinning back kick with her trainer and celebrity coach Lalit Gurung.

Here’s why spinning back, considered one of the most powerful kicks, is a must-know practice.

The back kick needs momentum and torque to knock the opponent out. But like any other technique, it needs to be appropriately practiced with proper posture.

How to do it?

Mixed Martial Arts need to be practiced under guidance only.

*The practitioner needs to step forward in order to gain momentum and get closer to the target.

*Then the practitioner needs to turn or spin their body backward until the person is facing directly away from the target, which means that if the person has stepped forward with their right foot, their body will spin counterclockwise.

*The practitioner then needs to continue turning and look over their shoulder at the target.

*Then the practitioner has to lift their knee to their chest into a kick. The heel of the foot will be straight back towards the opponent.

*After hitting the target, the practitioner will quickly resume the fighting/kicking stance in order to prepare for their next kick.

Spinning back kicks are part of all kinds of martial art training, including Taekwondo and Karate.

