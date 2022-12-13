Fitness entails a lot of things, but Khushi Kapoor makes sure to ‘work on it all’

When it comes to fitness, Khushi Kapoor loves to challenge herself. The same was visible when Pilates trainer Namrata Purohit shared a video of the Archies actor having some fun at the gym while also ensuring to pack in some strength training moves.

“Playing a game and burning it up with @khushi05k. Fitness is so much more than we think — reaction time, mind-body coordination, focus, concentration, and of course the obvious strength, stability, and balance! It all matters and we make sure we work on it all! And have fun while we are at it,” Purohit captioned the post.

In the video, the duo could be seen adding a twist to the high plank position by playing a game of light taps.

Previously, Khushi was seen working out on a Pilates Cadillac Reformer — that help one perform certain three-dimensional exercises.

“A glimpse of Khushi Kapoor’s workout. She’s working hard and giving it her all, while our #OriginalPilatesGirl Namrata Purohit is making sure Khushi gets stronger than ever! We love the energy,” Purohit’s studio page captioned the post.

Her elder sister, Janhvi too loves acing new Pilates moves. And whenever she is in town, the Good Luck Jerry actor doesn’t miss any opportunity to make it count. Giving us a glimpse into her workout, the Pilates studio shared a video.

“Concentrating on her core strength, flexibility, muscle control, and of course good posture. Well done, Janhvi Kapoor,” the studio captioned the video.

Pilates instructor Ishwaree mentioned that hip mobility is essential to the proper and full functioning of the hip joint.

“While the hip joint is meant to be more stable and less mobile than the shoulder joint, it can be extremely limiting and even harmful if the hip joint lacks its full mobility. Trunk muscles including your hips and glutes play crucial role in helping you run strongly, smoothly, and injury-free,” she wrote on Instagram.

According to the instructor, hip muscles are so critical to the success of a runner that the source of all the running injuries can be drilled down to hip strength. “If you neglect hip health, you put yourself at great risk of an injury,” said Ishwaree.

The expert further mentioned that core strength “is all about abs but most Pilates moves require you to keep proper alignment and challenge your stability to stay balanced”.

“A Pilates workout is mostly about strengthening and stretching that helps you increase your flexibility. A strong back, glutes and abs won’t just look good but are key for nailing perfect posture,” she added, stressing that Pilates helps enhance the alignment and balance of the body through various exercises.

