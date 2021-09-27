Khushi Kapoor does yoga on Pilates reformer; see pics

Not just Janhvi Kapoor, sister Khushi has also been working on her fitness levels. And just like the Roohi actor, she too takes interest in Pilates workout.

Khushi’s latest workout picture was shared by celebrity fitness trainer Namrata Purohit, who also trains Janhvi. In the photo, Khushi is seen doing the Warrior Pose on a Pilates reformer. Also known as Veerabhadra, this yoga pose strengthens the arms, shoulders, thighs and back muscles, according to artofliving.org. Take a look:

Practising on a reformer, of course, increases the difficulty level of this pose. “Her first try at Vinyasa Yoga on the reformer and she did pretty well…these exercises on the reformer require a lot of control, balance and strength!” Namrata wrote alongside the workout pictures.

Vinyasa refers to the smooth transition between asanas in modern yoga. In this, a person seamlessly moves from one pose to another, using breath, according to oneflowyoga.com. On the other hand, hatha yoga focuses on one pose at a time with a period of rest in between.

Earlier, Khushi was also seen doing plank variations with Namrata.

The sister duo is clearly setting fitness goals.

