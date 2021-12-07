Khushbu Sundar shares ‘there to here’ pic: ’20kgs lighter, I m at my healthiest best’

Ever since Khushbu Sundar jumped on the fitness bandwagon, she has been working out extremely hard to reach her goal.

And now, looks like her efforts are bearing fruit as the actor recently took to Instagram to share that she has lost another five kilos, and is now “20 kg lighter”.

“From there to here…20kgs lighter. I’m at my healthiest best,” she captioned a ‘from there to here’ picture which showed her incredible weight loss journey.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kushboo Sundar (@khushsundar)

While everybody’s journey is different, the politician said that if she could motivate even 10 people, it will be worth the effort.

“Look after yourself. Remember, health is wealth. And those who ask if I am sick, thanks for your concern. I have never been so fit ever before. If I inspire even 10 of you out here to lose weight and get fit, I know I have succeeded,” she said.

Previously, the actor had shared that she has reduced 15 kgs.

“Then and now! Not much of a difference, except 15kgs lesser now.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kushboo Sundar (@khushsundar)

Replying to a comment on her photograph, she revealed that she has been “working out for two hours and is in diet control“.

In a June 2020 Twitter post, she had said, “Many ask me the reason behind my transformation. Blame it on lockdown..no help for 70 days…was single-handedly doing all work at home; sweeping, dusting, mopping, dishes, laundry, gardening and cleaning the toilets too. Of course, workout (yoga+plank) played a major role. And I am not a big eater.”

📣 For more lifestyle news, follow us on Instagram | Twitter | Facebook and don’t miss out on the latest updates!