Khushbu Sundar’s post-Covid fitness mantra: ‘Go easy, but do it’

The Covid-19 virus can make the body feel extremely weak, which is why experts often suggest taking one step at a time during the recovery phase — especially when it comes to resuming one’s fitness routine.

As such, actor and politician Khushbu Sundar, who was recently in home isolation due to Covid-19, resumed her workouts after the seven-day mandatory quarantine, and opened up about working out again.

“Do not find reasons to skip your workout…rather find any lame excuse to keep fit. I just did. Post-covid, recovery is a bit slow. So if are recovering after Covid, go easy but do it,” she mentioned in an Instagram post.

Experts suggest that it is important to start slow since the body is still weak and exhausted. Noting that physical activity helps glucose levels remain normal, Total Care Control, founder and director, Dr Rajesh Kesari said in an ASSOCHAM webinar that regular exercise not only helps release anti-depressants, but also helps in keeping prevalent non-communicable diseases away.

You should start with low intensity activity and gradually move towards more intense ones. “Athletes should hold off on resuming regular training for at least 10 days from symptom onset and seven days from symptom resolution,” reads Medanta Hospital’s Complete Covid-19 recovery guideline.

Exercise is considered to be an important part of recovery after a severe Covid-19 illness. Exercise helps improve fitness levels, reduce breathlessness, increase muscle strength, improve balance and coordination, improve thinking, reduce stress, and improve energy levels.

According to the guidelines from Medanta, some of the simple rules to follow are

*Always warm-up before exercising, and cool down after exercising.

*Wear loose, comfortable clothing and supportive shoes.

*Wait at least an hour after a meal before exercising.

*Drink plenty of water.

*Avoid exercising in very hot weather.

*Exercise indoors in very cold weather.

If you feel any of the following symptoms, do not exercise, or stop exercising, and contact your healthcare professional:

*Nausea or feeling sick

*Dizziness or light headedness

*Severe shortness of breath

*Clamminess or sweating

*Chest tightness

*Increased pain

A good physical activity should also be supported by a nutritional diet full of micronutrients.

