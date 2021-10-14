‘Not much of a difference, except 15kgs lesser now’: A look at Khushbu Sundar’s incredible weight loss journey

It is never too late to start working out, and celebrities have often led the way and inspired many to take up healthy practises. As such, the latest actor to jump on the fitness bandwagon and share her incredible weight loss transformation is Khushbu Sundar.

The actor, who is quite active on social media and shares snippets from her daily life, recently took to Instagram to reveal details of her weight loss that has stunned friends, fans and followers alike.

“Then and now! Not much of a difference, except 15kgs lesser now,” she captioned the post that had two pictures of her — before and after weight loss.

Recently, a picture of the politician-actor, wearing a jazzy black jumpsuit and embellished headband, had gone viral. She captioned it, “When hard work yields results, the happiness cannot be explained.”

When hard work yields results, the happiness cannot be explained. ❤❤ pic.twitter.com/x68fEjFBTg — KhushbuSundar (@khushsundar) August 21, 2021

About nine weeks ago, she also shared a selfie in a sari. “When hardwork finally shows results. #weightlossgoal #fitnessmotivation,” she captioned the post. In the comments, she revealed that she has been “working out for two hours and is in diet control“.

Speaking to Asianet Newsable, the actor shared that when she started working out, she weighed 93 kilos in November 2020. “I am 79 now and I want to cut another 10 kilos to reach the target of 69,” she said in August 2021.

Many ask me the reason behind my transformation. Blame it on lockdown..no help for 70days..was singlehandedly dng all work at home;sweeping, dusting, mopping, dishes, laundry,gardening n cleaning the toilets too. Ofcz workout(yoga+plank) played a major role.And I am not a big eater😊🙏 — KhushbuSundar (@khushsundar) June 9, 2020

In a June 2020 Twitter post, she said, “Many ask me the reason behind my transformation. Blame it on lockdown..no help for 70 days…was single-handedly doing all work at home; sweeping, dusting, mopping, dishes, laundry, gardening and cleaning the toilets too. Of course, workout (yoga+plank) played a major role. And I am not a big eater.”

