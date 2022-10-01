scorecardresearch
Saturday, Oct 01, 2022

‘Workout whenever possible’: Khushbu Sundar shares fitness mantra

"Goal accomplished does not mean you stop giving your best. 21 kgs lesser only means work harder not to gain all back," she wrote

khushbu sundarKhushbu Sundar shares her mantra to keep her fitness journey going (Source: Khushbu Sundar/Instagram)

Once you have achieved your desired fitness goal, you need to maintain the momentum and be dedicated to your routine. This helps ensure you continue to reap benefits. Actor and politician Khushbu Sundar who has been giving us major fitness goals with her incredible weight loss journey of losing 21 kg recently shared her fitness mantra.

In a video posted on Instagram, she can be seen brisk walking late at night to complete the requisite steps for the day.

“Goal accomplished does not mean you stop giving your best. 21 kgs lesser only means work harder not to gain all back. Walking whenever I can, workout whenever possible, and not to binge,” she shared.

According to experts, permanent diet changes and regular exercises can ensure maximum benefits and long-term success of weight loss.

Here are some tips that can help you stay on track

*Healthy and mindful eating: Eating unnecessary foods can put all the hard work in vain. Maintain a regular food pattern. Fix a specific time for all three meals. Note what you must eat or shop for your meal. This will help in avoiding unhealthy food, and you can save money.
*Exercises: To maintain a healthy weight, you need to burn those extra calories more often and longer.
*Food journals: Keeping a written account of everything about your diet can make you more responsible about your body. Note your exercise routine, vitamins, and calories consumed

*Steady lifestyle: Managing a regular schedule for all necessary activities like sleep, meals, exercises will change your life drastically.
*It is okay to indulge without guilt once in a while.

Why brisk walking helps?

Walking makes you break you into a sweat and is considered to be one of the best cardio workouts. Also, like Khushbu, you can do it any time of the day, and do not require a designated ‘workout time’. The idea is to quicken your pace and challenge your heart and lungs. According to the American Heart Association, your target heart rate for moderate-intensity exercise is around 50 to 70 per cent of the maximum heart rate, and your target heart rate for vigorous activity is about 70 to 85 per cent of your maximum heart rate.

Brisk walking, too, ensures, your burn calories and lose excess weight. Experts say that brisk walking can help lower the risk of heart diseases, provided it is done at least five days a week in combination with other strength training exercises for a wholesome fitness routine. Taking a walk also helps with lowering the blood sugar levels and improving mental health.

