Khushbu Sundar does not believe in finding ‘reasons to avoid workouts’; here’s proof

Fitness is all about consistency, dedication, and commitment to achieving your desired goals. Isn’t it? So, after an extended weekend of binging on oily, sweet, and salty foods, now is the time to get back on track and work on losing the inches you probably have gained. And if you have been struggling with inspiration, here’s some coming your way from none other than Tamil actor and politician Khushbu Sundar.

Khushbu, 52, who is currently in London to “bond” with her eldest daughter Avantika, shared a glimpse of her workout — that entailed walking on the streets of London. Take a look.

“The right way towards good life is a healthy way to a happy mind and heart. Don’t find reasons to avoid workouts. All you need is commitment,” the actor captioned her Instagram post.

However, this is not the first time the Annaatthe actor has set massive workout goals.

Khushbu, who lost 21 kgs and shared her transformation on social media, spoke about completing a specific number of steps in a day.

“Goal accomplished does not mean you stop giving your best. 21 kgs lesser only means work harder, not to gain all back. Walking whenever I can, workout whenever possible, and not to binge,” she shared.

Experts, too, stress the need to be physically active throughout the day, and taking steps or brisk walking helps you do just that.

Speaking about the need to walk at a comfortable speed, Varun Rattan, co-founder, The Body Science Academy, Noida told this outlet that brisk walking can help you lose weight and even lower your blood pressure and cholesterol. “You will have more energy throughout the day and be able to fall asleep easier at night. The benefits also include improved mental health such as reduced stress and anxiety, clear thinking and better mood. The most significant factor in establishing an exercise regimen, including a walking routine, is consistency. Your focus should, therefore, be on taking frequent walks prior to increasing duration or pace. As your fitness level improves, you will be able to walk faster or farther without much extra effort,” he said.

However, the key is to not over-exert. “Power walking should be done only after speaking to a doctor. Do it the right way and do not over-exert yourself. The ultimate goal of the person should be to stay hale and hearty, whether it is through brisk walking or completing 10k steps in a day,” said Dr Narayan Gadkar, consultant cardiologist, Zen Multi speciality Hospital, Chembur.

It is also important to understand that walking, in itself, is not a complete exercise, according to experts. “For walking to work to its full potential, you have to support it with strength training in the gym and also by practising yoga,” said celebrity nutritionist Rujuta Diwekar in an Instagram post.

Sharing the essential 4s of exercise, she added, “What really makes for a well-rounded exercise programme is – strength, stamina, stretching, and stability. Without these, just walking around and moving your arms widely is not going to work.”

