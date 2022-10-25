scorecardresearch
Tuesday, Oct 25, 2022

Khushbu Sundar does not believe in finding ‘reasons to avoid workouts’; here’s proof

"The ultimate goal of the person should be to stay hale and hearty whether it is through brisk walking or completing 10k steps in a day," said Dr Narayan Gadkar, consultant cardiologist

khushbu sundarKhushbu Sundar loves walking (Source: Khushbu Sundar/Instagram)

Fitness is all about consistency, dedication, and commitment to achieving your desired goals. Isn’t it? So, after an extended weekend of binging on oily, sweet, and salty foods, now is the time to get back on track and work on losing the inches you probably have gained. And if you have been struggling with inspiration, here’s some coming your way from none other than Tamil actor and politician Khushbu Sundar.

Khushbu, 52, who is currently in London to “bond” with her eldest daughter Avantika, shared a glimpse of her workout — that entailed walking on the streets of London. Take a look.

“The right way towards good life is a healthy way to a happy mind and heart. Don’t find reasons to avoid workouts. All you need is commitment,” the actor captioned her Instagram post.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Kushboo Sundar (@khushsundar)

However, this is not the first time the Annaatthe actor has set massive workout goals.

Also Read |‘Workout whenever possible’: Khushbu Sundar shares fitness mantra

Khushbu, who lost 21 kgs and shared her transformation on social media, spoke about completing a specific number of steps in a day.

“Goal accomplished does not mean you stop giving your best. 21 kgs lesser only means work harder, not to gain all back. Walking whenever I can, workout whenever possible, and not to binge,” she shared.

Khushbu Sundar/Instagram Stories Khushbu Sundar is having #bondingtime with daughter (Source: Khushbu Sundar/Instagram Stories)

Experts, too, stress the need to be physically active throughout the day, and taking steps or brisk walking helps you do just that.

Speaking about the need to walk at a comfortable speed, Varun Rattan, co-founder, The Body Science Academy, Noida told this outlet that brisk walking can help you lose weight and even lower your blood pressure and cholesterol. “You will have more energy throughout the day and be able to fall asleep easier at night. The benefits also include improved mental health such as reduced stress and anxiety, clear thinking and better mood. The most significant factor in establishing an exercise regimen, including a walking routine, is consistency. Your focus should, therefore, be on taking frequent walks prior to increasing duration or pace. As your fitness level improves, you will be able to walk faster or farther without much extra effort,” he said.

Advertisement
Also Read |Is walking the best exercise? Expert answers

However, the key is to not over-exert. “Power walking should be done only after speaking to a doctor. Do it the right way and do not over-exert yourself. The ultimate goal of the person should be to stay hale and hearty, whether it is through brisk walking or completing 10k steps in a day,” said Dr Narayan Gadkar, consultant cardiologist, Zen Multi speciality Hospital, Chembur.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Rujuta Diwekar (@rujuta.diwekar)

It is also important to understand that walking, in itself, is not a complete exercise, according to experts. “For walking to work to its full potential, you have to support it with strength training in the gym and also by practising yoga,” said celebrity nutritionist Rujuta Diwekar in an Instagram post.

Sharing the essential 4s of exercise, she added, “What really makes for a well-rounded exercise programme is – strength, stamina, stretching, and stability. Without these, just walking around and moving your arms widely is not going to work.”

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
Credit card spends jump 70% in five months on retail buyingPremium
Credit card spends jump 70% in five months on retail buying
Osmanabad paves way for encroachment-free boundary roadsPremium
Osmanabad paves way for encroachment-free boundary roads
Twists and turns in G N Saibaba case raise important questions about stat...Premium
Twists and turns in G N Saibaba case raise important questions about stat...
Oil and the dollar: India’s twin challengesPremium
Oil and the dollar: India’s twin challenges

📣 For more lifestyle news, follow us on Instagram | Twitter | Facebook and don’t miss out on the latest updates!

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
First published on: 25-10-2022 at 09:10:33 am
Next Story

Mumbai: Man posts defamatory comments against CM Shinde, Fadnavis, booked for promoting enmity

🪔 Diwali Offer | Now get extra value of up to one year free with an Express Subscription
BUY NOW
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement

More Lifestyle
Advertisement

Photos

Diwali 2022, Diwali 2022 photographs, Diwali 2022 pictures, Diwali 2022 photo gallery, Diwali 2022 celebrations, Diwali 2022 in India, people celebrating Diwali 2022, indian express news
Diwali 2022: Here’s how people across India celebrated the festival of lights
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Oct 25: Latest News
Advertisement