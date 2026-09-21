‘Khosla Ka Ghosla 2’ actor Parvinn Dabass on staying fit at 52: ‘Train hard’

A serious accident in 2024 left actor-filmmaker Parvinn Dabass in the ICU for three days, followed by another few days in hospital and nearly a month at home dealing with the after-effects of a concussion. But even as simple things such as concentrating and walking became difficult, the actor says he tried not to dwell on what had happened.

“Yes, I did meet with an accident in 2024. The recovery has been very good. I try not to dwell on things like that. I was in the ICU for three days, then in the hospital for another four or five days, and was discharged after about a week to eight days total. I try to move on because there’s no use dwelling on it,” he said.

“Things could have gone differently, but fortunately they didn’t, so I try to have gratitude. There was a concussion, and life was difficult for about a month—concentrating, walking, all of it—and I was homebound for a good month. But my attitude was: this happened, it’s done with, some things are just meant to happen, and you can’t stop them. You learn, you move on, and you thank God nothing worse happened,” Dabass added.

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Dabass, who has wrapped the last schedule of Khosla Ka Ghosla 2 and is “working on a pretty big” film, opened up about his work commitments. “There’s one schedule left, and it’s set to release in 2027. I think the announcement is going to surprise a lot of people, in a good way, so let’s see when that happens,” he said, adding that he was also busy with the Pro Panjab League and the World Arm Wrestling Championship from October 29 to November 6. “It’s a huge event. More than 65 countries and 1,500 athletes are coming to India for the World Championship. We’re also gearing up for Pro Panjab League Season 3, along with a lot of other big projects,” he added.

From picking roles to staying fit

Reflecting on the roles he picks, Dabass says it’s a conscious choice to do films he believes in, or where he’s comfortable with the director and producer and feels it will be a good film. “The role itself isn’t always the deciding factor; sometimes it’s about who I want to work with. But there has to be a real reason; it’s never just about staying busy for the sake of it,” he added.

Now, as he returns to training after shoulder injuries that had also slowed him down, the 52-year-old remains unwilling to let age or setbacks dictate how he approaches fitness. He still enjoys high-intensity workouts, combining weights and conditioning, but says old injury niggles tend to show up.

“I have gotten injured a couple of times. I have had tears in my shoulders…so those have slowed me down. But my overall approach hasn’t changed, because I still like to work out strenuously. I enjoy high-intensity workouts, a combination of weights and conditioning. For a while, the shoulder tears held me back, but they’re almost healed now, and I’m getting back to my usual fitness levels,” he said.

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Parvinn Dabass talks about not following any diet (Photo: PR Handout) Parvinn Dabass talks about not following any diet (Photo: PR Handout)

Explaining why he thinks it’s good to keep training, Dabass said, “I feel like the moment you start thinking ‘I’m getting older, I need to be careful’, you become overly cautious, and that’s exactly when your body starts to soften. So I think it’s good to keep training hard, while obviously being smart about it. There are certain things I can’t do anymore because of old injuries…Otherwise, I try to keep a pretty proactive fitness routine.”

“My go-to workout when I have very little time or no gym access, like when I’m shooting abroad, is one of two things: running up and down stairs (the best workout there is), or skipping rope, which I always carry with me,” Dabass shared with indianexpress.com.

What keeps him fit is regular exercise and watching what he eats. “I do a lot of functional fitness and strength training. I haven’t started yoga yet, but I’d like to, for mobility,” said Dabass.

Lone workouts and parenthood

While most actor couples work out together, Dabass, who has been married to actor Preeti Jhangiani since 2008, lets out a secret. “No, I don’t work out with Preeti. Working out is my own space, my alone time… one of the few chances to spend time with just myself and my thoughts. I prefer to go to the gym alone,” he shared.

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Parvinn always carries a skipping rope (Photo: AI Generated) Parvinn always carries a skipping rope (Photo: AI Generated)

Interestingly, Dabass says he doesn’t “track anything”— steps, calories, workouts, protein, none of it. “I find it irritating. I try to sleep seven to eight hours, and if you have a well-rounded diet, you get enough protein anyway. I used to take protein powder, but I don’t anymore. I just eat naturally. I believe in moderation. Now and then, if I need to get fit again, I avoid rice and grains—especially wheat. I feel Indian natural grains are healthy, but wheat isn’t really necessary for the body, so that’s what I cut out. Otherwise my diet is pretty well-rounded—paneer, sabzis, and all kinds of meat,” he shared.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Parvinn Dabass (@dabasparvin)

Changing gears, Dabass also opened up about fatherhood. “Honestly, fatherhood hasn’t taught me much about health or ageing directly. I don’t think about it that way. What it has taught me is how great it is to be around for your children, to pass on knowledge about fitness and about life and to make sure you are raising good human beings: polite, well-mannered, well-adjusted people who make a difference. I think that’s the most important part of fatherhood,” he added.