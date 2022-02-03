Khloé Kardashian shares before and after pictures of ‘sculpted arms and back’; check it out

Celebrity fitness transformations always excite fans who are eager to know what their favourite stars have done to achieve their goals. While around the world many celebs document their fitness journeys on social media, Khloé Kardashian managed to surreptitiously tone her body, and the final result is for the world to see.

The Keeping Up with the Kardashians alum took to Instagram to share the fitness milestone, posting two pictures flaunting the muscles on her back and arms. Take a look.

“About 3 months apart 💪 let’s go @coachjoe.paris we are sculpting my back and arms,” the caption read, alluding to the fact that the photos are essentially taken before and after all the hard work she did.

The reality TV star also tagged her trainer and coach Joël Bouraïma, who took to his own Instagram handle to share a photo of Khloé, in which she posed topless, her strong muscles popping out. “@khloekardashian you can be proud of this one!! I LOVE IT 💪🔥💪” his caption read.

In the photos shared by Khloé, the ‘after’ shot preceded the ‘before’ shot, and she posed with a dumbbell in front of the mirror in her workout clothes. In the ‘before’ photo, the 37-year-old lifted weights while sitting down, her back on display.

Last year, the mother-of-one had talked about her experience with body shaming, telling Health magazine, “When it comes to food, I had so many issues. It wasn’t from one person, I guess just from society or how people critiqued my body. So I don’t play when it comes to [daughter] True… She’s very tall. People will always say, ‘She’s so big’. And I’ll say, ‘Oh, she’s so tall’. I try to make them be more descriptive. I know what an adult means when they say that, but I don’t want her to misinterpret that.”

What do you think about her transformation?

