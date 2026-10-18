Keto vs calorie counting: Which weight-loss plan is easier to stick to long term?

When you are trying to lose weight, the hardest part isn’t always knowing what to eat. It’s finding a plan you can actually stick to when life gets busy, cravings hit, or you’re eating out.

That’s where the debate between keto and calorie counting comes in. Calorie counting focuses on creating a calorie deficit, while keto drastically cuts carbohydrates and increases fat intake, encouraging the body to use fat and ketones as a major fuel source.

But which approach is easier to follow for months or even years?

According to Rahul Kamra, keto coach and founder of Ketorets, the answer depends on a person’s goals, lifestyle, food preferences and ability to stay consistent. Let’s understand more below.

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DISCLAIMER: This article is based on information from the public domain and/or the experts we spoke to. Always consult your health practitioner before starting any routine.

Keto vs calorie counting: What’s the difference?

“Calorie counting is about energy balance, measuring how many calories you eat compared to how much energy your body uses,” Kamra explains.

A ketogenic diet, meanwhile, changes the body’s primary fuel source. By drastically decreasing carbohydrate intake, getting enough protein, and eating more fat, the body enters a state of “ketosis”, where it becomes more dependent on fat and ketones for fuel.

“Keto is a more specific diet to consider when it is suited to their goals, preferences and metabolic needs,” the fitness expert tells indianexpress.com.

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For someone starting a weight-loss journey, calorie counting can therefore feel more straightforward: you know how much you’re eating and work towards creating a calorie deficit.

How do they help with weight loss?

The reason behind “keto flu” can sometimes be poor execution or inadequate planning (Image: Envanto) The reason behind “keto flu” can sometimes be poor execution or inadequate planning (Image: Envanto)

“Calorie counting supports weight loss by creating a deficit: when you eat less and burn more, it helps your body to draw stored energy,” Kamra explains.

However, he points out that the body’s response to food isn’t as simple as treating every calorie the same way.

“It’s simple in theory, but it treats every calorie equally, which again biology doesn’t agree with,” the keto expert notes.

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According to Kamra, keto works differently by changing the body’s metabolic environment. A ketogenic diet lowers carbohydrate intake and increases fat consumption, allowing the body to rely more on fat and ketones for fuel.

“A ketogenic diet creates weight loss by lowering insulin, helping somebody to become insulin sensitive so that stored fat can be utilised as a fuel source, and changing the biochemistry,” he says.

“Fuel calorie deficit or calorie counting is easy and more popular because that’s what everybody understands,” Kamra says.

Which is easier to sustain long term?

“A calorie deficit or calorie counting may be easier for most people to start and sustain because it offers flexibility,” Kamra tells indianexpress.com.

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But that flexibility comes with a catch: you need to keep tracking. “The moment life gets busy, people can easily lose track of their intake.”

Keto, meanwhile, can also be sustained longer, but it needs proper structure. A well-formulated ketogenic diet may help regulate hunger and appetite signals, making it easier for some people to manage food intake.

The initial transition, however, can be uncomfortable. Some people experience what’s commonly called “keto flu” as the body adjusts to using ketones as a primary fuel source.

If you want to monitor calories and macronutrients closely, calorie counting may make sense. Keto can also work, but it is best approached with proper planning and, when appropriate, professional supervision.

What about hunger, cravings and weight regain?

Hunger can make or break a weight-loss plan. With a calorie deficit, you’re consciously eating less than your body needs, and an overly aggressive deficit can become difficult to maintain.

“For some people, a higher-fat diet may increase satiety, which can lessen appetite and make it simpler to sustain a calorie deficit.”

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However, someone who already has good control over their “appetite, desires, and fullness” may not need a more restrictive approach, and a “calorie-deficit strategy might be adequate.”

When it comes to keeping the weight off, Kamra stresses that the underlying calorie equation still matters.

“Weight gain is a calorie problem; whenever you eat more than you require, you will start gaining weight.”

Similarly, people need to think about how they transition out of keto rather than treating it as an all-or-nothing diet.

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“The ketogenic diet is one of the most abused diets because people do not focus on getting out of keto…If you introduce carbs, protein, and reduce fats, and you understand how much your body needs, you can sustain keto much more than you can sustain a deficit.”

What mistakes do people make?

People who follow a calorie-deficit or calorie-counting diet may drastically reduce their calorie intake in an effort to see faster effects People who follow a calorie-deficit or calorie-counting diet may drastically reduce their calorie intake in an effort to see faster effects

“When I’ve been teaching people on a ketogenic diet, the biggest mistake I’ve seen is that they just assume it’s about eliminating carbohydrates without giving electrolytes, protein, fat quantity, and fat quality enough consideration,” the fitness expert points out.

Poor planning can contribute to fatigue, particularly during the initial stages. People may also experience “keto flu” and assume the diet isn’t right for them when the issue could be poor execution or inadequate planning.

With calorie counting, the opposite problem can occur: people may slash their calories too aggressively because they want faster results.

“When they are unable to maintain it, they may eventually give up or blame the protocol.”

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Tracking matters with both approaches. “While keto allows users to monitor whether they are in ketosis, calorie counting requires you to keep track of your caloric intake.”

A common mistake with either strategy is failing to track and understand what you’re actually consuming.

So, what should a beginner choose?

For someone starting their weight-loss journey, Kamra recommends understanding their eating habits and metabolic health before choosing a diet.

“I would never advise anyone to start a diet without knowing their metabolic health or without knowing what they are eating,” he says.

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For most beginners, he suggests starting with calorie awareness and a moderate deficit.

“For most people who are first starting their weight-loss journey, calorie awareness and a moderate deficit in calories may be the best place to start,” Kamra says.

Someone interested in nutritional ketosis can consider a well-formulated ketogenic diet, but the approach should still be tailored to their individual needs.

“All three macronutrients (protein, carbohydrates and fats) should be considered and planned according to a person’s goals, lifestyle, food preferences and ability to stick with it,” Kamra says.

And there’s one practical factor that can make or break any diet: whether you can actually afford and maintain it.

“While we can easily say what diet one should follow, it is far more difficult to know what they can actually afford to eat… The best diet is the one that is tailored to them and can be followed long-term,” the keto coach concludes.

DISCLAIMER: This article is based on information from the public domain and/or the experts we spoke to. Always consult your health practitioner before starting any routine.