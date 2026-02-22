Fitness trainer tested out Kenyan running advice: ‘If you can hear your feet, you’re going too hard’

Kenyans have a solid fitness mantra: if you can hear your feet while running, you’re doing it wrong. A fitness trainer took to social media to test out this advice. “Science says quiet running helps improve efficiency, so I had to see if it actually works. Result: Soft steps were 8% faster than loud steps,” she mentioned in her Instagram post’s caption.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW VIDEO

The idea is to encourage efficient, relaxed running. If someone can hear you coming from far away, you’re probably overstriding or running too tensely.

What happens if you run too fast?

According to Dr R R Dutta, Head of the Department of Internal Medicine, Paras Hospitals, Gurgaon, a good pace can encourage an adrenaline rush, but too much of it can come with a cost. For someone with high blood pressure, running too fast can create complicated challenges.