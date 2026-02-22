Fitness trainer tested out Kenyan running advice: ‘If you can hear your feet, you’re going too hard’

📣 For more lifestyle news, click here to join our WhatsApp Channel and also follow us on Instagram
Kenyans have a solid fitness mantra: if you can hear your feet while running, you’re doing it wrong. A fitness trainer took to social media to test out this advice. “Science says quiet running helps improve efficiency, so I had to see if it actually works. Result: Soft steps were 8% faster than loud steps,” she mentioned in her Instagram post’s caption.
The idea is to encourage efficient, relaxed running. If someone can hear you coming from far away, you’re probably overstriding or running too tensely.
According to Dr R R Dutta, Head of the Department of Internal Medicine, Paras Hospitals, Gurgaon, a good pace can encourage an adrenaline rush, but too much of it can come with a cost. For someone with high blood pressure, running too fast can create complicated challenges.
“If you are prone to blood pressure fluctuations, it’s better to keep strenuous workouts at bay. Instead, choose something light like walking. There have been examples of many people who have lost kilos after just walking for an hour or two consistently every single day. Keep your pace limited and talk to your doctor or an expert about what should be the ideal method of exercising for you,” Dr Dutta told indianexpress.com.
Dr Subhendu Mohanty, an interventional cardiologist at Sharda Hospital, Noida, said that those who already run regularly may not face any issues with increased pace, provided they meet all health parameters. However, beginners and amateurs not used to running should not run at a fast pace. “It is harmful as it directly impacts your heart rate, which can require immediate medical intervention,” said Dr Mohanty.
According to Dr Dutta, maintaining a 7-8 minute pace per km is good. However, he said it is pertinent to consult a doctor to understand your health condition and ask them to recommend an ideal pace that does not harm your heart health.
At the same time, maintain your diet, water intake, and sleep schedule, and meditate regularly. Also, keeping a good pair of shoes, which should be changed after 800 to 1,000 km, is key. “Hydration is important. Wear sweat-absorbent clothes and a smart watch, which helps measure pace and heart rate. If you have any kind of injury, take rest. Do not aggravate injury by running,” he concluded.
Dynamic stretching: It involves moving your body through a range of motion to warm up your muscles and increase flexibility, such as walking lunges, high knees and leg swings.
Foam rolling: It can help loosen tight muscles and improve flexibility. Focus on areas such as your calves, hamstrings, and quads.
Walking or jogging: Start with a slow-paced walk or jog to gradually increase your heart rate and warm up your muscles.
“If you have any concerns about whether running is appropriate for you, it’s always a good idea to consult with a healthcare provider before starting a running program,” he concluded.
DISCLAIMER: This article is based on information from the public domain and/or the experts we spoke to. Always consult your fitness practitioner before starting any routine.
