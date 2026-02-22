Fitness trainer tested out Kenyan running advice: ‘If you can hear your feet, you’re going too hard’

Maintain your diet, water intake, and sleep schedule, and meditate regularly.

By: Lifestyle Desk
4 min readNew DelhiFeb 22, 2026 05:55 PM IST
How fast should you be running?How fast should you be running? (AI generated)
Make us preferred source on Google

Kenyans have a solid fitness mantra: if you can hear your feet while running, you’re doing it wrong. A fitness trainer took to social media to test out this advice. “Science says quiet running helps improve efficiency, so I had to see if it actually works. Result: Soft steps were 8% faster than loud steps,” she mentioned in her Instagram post’s caption.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW VIDEO

The idea is to encourage efficient, relaxed running. If someone can hear you coming from far away, you’re probably overstriding or running too tensely.

What happens if you run too fast?

According to Dr R R Dutta, Head of the Department of Internal Medicine, Paras Hospitals, Gurgaon, a good pace can encourage an adrenaline rush, but too much of it can come with a cost. For someone with high blood pressure, running too fast can create complicated challenges.

“If you are prone to blood pressure fluctuations, it’s better to keep strenuous workouts at bay. Instead, choose something light like walking. There have been examples of many people who have lost kilos after just walking for an hour or two consistently every single day. Keep your pace limited and talk to your doctor or an expert about what should be the ideal method of exercising for you,” Dr Dutta told indianexpress.com.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Running Motivation (@getinspired2run)

Dr Subhendu Mohanty, an interventional cardiologist at Sharda Hospital, Noida, said that those who already run regularly may not face any issues with increased pace, provided they meet all health parameters. However, beginners and amateurs not used to running should not run at a fast pace. “It is harmful as it directly impacts your heart rate, which can require immediate medical intervention,” said Dr Mohanty.

According to Dr Dutta, maintaining a 7-8 minute pace per km is good. However, he said it is pertinent to consult a doctor to understand your health condition and ask them to recommend an ideal pace that does not harm your heart health.

At the same time, maintain your diet, water intake, and sleep schedule, and meditate regularly. Also, keeping a good pair of shoes, which should be changed after 800 to 1,000 km, is key. “Hydration is important. Wear sweat-absorbent clothes and a smart watch, which helps measure pace and heart rate. If you have any kind of injury, take rest. Do not aggravate injury by running,” he concluded.

ALSO READ | ‘I eat almost 3 kilos of fruits; do 60 push-ups in a minute’: Milind Soman on diet, fitness, and more

Incorporate a warm-up routine into your life:

Dynamic stretching: It involves moving your body through a range of motion to warm up your muscles and increase flexibility, such as walking lunges, high knees and leg swings.

Story continues below this ad

Foam rolling: It can help loosen tight muscles and improve flexibility. Focus on areas such as your calves, hamstrings, and quads.

Walking or jogging: Start with a slow-paced walk or jog to gradually increase your heart rate and warm up your muscles.

“If you have any concerns about whether running is appropriate for you, it’s always a good idea to consult with a healthcare provider before starting a running program,” he concluded.

DISCLAIMER: This article is based on information from the public domain and/or the experts we spoke to. Always consult your fitness practitioner before starting any routine.

📣 For more lifestyle news, click here to join our WhatsApp Channel and also follow us on Instagram

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
Loading Taboola...
More Lifestyle
Hina Khan’s 2026 Kuwait getaway: Must-visit landmarks for your next family trip
Hina Khan jets off to Kuwait
Checking your phone 50 to 80 times a day: Psychologist points out if your attention span is in danger
how often should you check your phone in a day
Triptii Dimri calls herself a 'filmy romantic', reveals relationship non-negotiables: 'I'm like Uday Chopra from Dhoom...'
Triptii Dimri shares what she looks for in an ideal partner
Nature's most ruthless parents: 6 animals that redefine 'tough love'
parent
Advertisement
PHOTOS
films
These movies feel like a warm childhood memory
PHOTOS
In pics: From concept supercars to electronic SUV's: Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2025 was all about innovation
In Pics: From Concept Supercars to Electric SUVs – Innovation at Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2025
Must Read
England vs Sri Lanka LIVE Score, T20 World Cup 2026 Updates
ENG vs SL Live Cricket Score, T20 World Cup 2026: England face Sri Lanka in the Super 8 match in Pallekele.
India vs South Africa Live Cricket Score, T20 World Cup 2026
IND vs SA
The rebirth of Ajay Sharma: How a Delhi cricketer found redemption coaching J&K to their first-ever Ranji Trophy final
Ajay Sharma Jammu and Kashmir coach Ranji trophy
Motorola Moto Watch review: This ‘accessible’ smartwatch offers long battery life and better fitness metrics
Motorola Moto Watch review
Anthropic unveils new AI feature to scan codebases, suggest patches within Claude Code
Claude Opus 4.1 is Anthropic’s most advanced coding model to date. (Image: Anthropic)
‘SaaS is dead’ is counterfactual, ask us again in 10 years: Salesforce execs amid AI Summit 2026
Salesforce
Hina Khan’s 2026 Kuwait getaway: Must-visit landmarks for your next family trip
Hina Khan jets off to Kuwait
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
'Treated like criminals': Indian influencer's dream vacation to South Korea with wife turns into 38-hour detention nightmare
The couple arrived at Jeju Island for their vacation, but they were denied entry and taken to a holding area
'Master’s in Math, driving for survival': Viral post of highly educated Rapido rider sparks debate on broken job market
After spending five to six years preparing for government teaching examinations without success, he ultimately turned to driving to support himself
Watch: Bengaluru auto driver’s ‘jhumka’ tribute to his wife is melting hearts
The video shows earrings hanging from the rearview mirror
YouTuber MrBeast built 10 schools globally—including a new building and bus in India
In India, MrBeast and his foundation built a better school building
‘Selection wala dance’: Khan Sir’s viral celebration with JEE Main toppers wins hearts online
Khan Sir dance with JEE mains students viral video
Feb 22: Latest News
Advertisement