New bride Katrina Kaif swears by this workout; check it out

At the peak of the pandemic, home workouts became extremely popular and many celebrities even shared their routines on social media to motivate their fans. One celebrity who has always been particular about her workouts is Katrina Kaif, who recently tied the knot with Vicky Kaushal in an intimate ceremony.

And, the actor’s at-home workout routine was revealed by none other than Pilates trainer Yasmin Karachiwala who also happens to be her close friend.

The trainer who keeps sharing workout videos said, “Hey Everyone! Have you tried this workout of @katrinakaif?”

Karachiwala also detailed the exercises that the duo were seen performing. Katrina and Yasmin started with squats and side leg lifts and ended with sit-ups. Yasmin shared the clip while describing the set of exercises.

Squat and Side Leg Lifts – 3 sets x 20 reps each

Push-Ups – 3 sets x 15 reps (you can substitute with wall pushup, incline push-up or knee push-up)

Reverse Lunge with Kick – 3 sets x 15 reps each

Plank to ’T’ – 3 sets x 15 reps

Sit-Ups – 3 sets x 20 reps

What should you know about bodyweight exercises?

Bodyweight exercises are an ideal way to get in shape without any equipment. They can be done anywhere, anytime. From working on the core to the glutes, shoulders and arms, these compound exercises, when done with proper form and technique, help work out each muscle, and avoid injury.

These movements also help improve endurance, flexibility, balance, and stability.

