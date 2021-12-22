Add variety to your workouts like Isabelle Kaif, here’s how

For many, working out is a way of life. And if Instagram is to go by, looks like Katrina Kaif’s sister Isabelle Kaif also enjoys her workout sessions — with her mantra being variety.

As such, her social media is full of workout videos that range from weight training to calisthenics and even Pilates.

Take a look.

“When you’re told to hold it and not sure whether to laugh or cry,” she captioned a post in which she was seen holding a barbell.

In another post, she could be seen pulling off an inversion inside the Mumbai metro! “Seriously professional at all times,” she captioned the post.

She was also seen holding a sturdy plank in one picture, and gave us a glimpse of her Pilates practice in another.

“Finding inner peace upside down,” she captioned the post.

How does mixing up the routine help?

Experts mention that depending on various factors like age and health of the individual, an optimal balance of aerobic and strength training, along with flexibility exercises, makes for a good mix as they prevent boredom, and help in preventing a plateau.

Dr Richa Kulkarni, chief consulting physiotherapist, KINESIS- Sports Rehab and Physiotherapy Clinic, Pune, mentioned that scientifically, for an adult, five hours per week of moderate exercise or 2.5 hours of intense exercise or combination of the two is recommended.

Lifting weights, doing bodyweight exercises like pushups, or even carrying heavy objects makes for variety along with aerobic exercises like swimming, brisk walking.

