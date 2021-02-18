Katrina Kaif combines fitness and fun; take a look

Take a look at Katrina Kaif playing badminton with Siddhant Chaturvedi. (Source: Katrina Kaif/Instagram; designed by Gargi Singh)

The pandemic made us all stay indoors, keeping us away from active sports and gymming. But with things gradually becoming normal, one must get back to some form of physical activity to stay in shape. And what better than combining fitness and fun?

To help you get started, here is some inspiration coming straight from actors Katrina Kaif, Siddhant Chaturvedi and Ishaan Khatter, who were seen enjoying a game of badminton amid their shooting schedule for Phone Booth.

Sharing a glimpse of a ‘professional game of badminton’ between her and the Gully Boy star on Instagram, Katrina wrote how the friendly leisure activity soon turned “competitive”.

“A very professional-looking game of badminton with a little dancing mixed in. Ishaan Khatter did get to play! Siddhant Chaturvedi graciously let it appear that I had the upper hand which definitely was not the case,” she mentioned.

If your work schedules have been taking a toll on your health, here’s how even one hour of badminton can help.

It is said that playing badminton for an hour helps burn 480 calories as it is an exhausting game and makes use of almost every muscle in the body while running for the same amount of time burns half the calories. This is because playing badminton gets the heart pumping really quickly.

According to the Badminton World Federation (BWF) and a study from the University of Victoria on A Comparison of Heart Rate Responses in Racquet Games, recreational badminton can, on average, raise players’ heart rates to 80-85 per cent of their maximum heart rate, which is significantly higher than the 68-70 per cent of tennis.

Badminton moves help work out your muscles, cut down flab around the waist. Regular practice also helps tone the butt, calves, quads, and hamstrings.

The game also helps up your metabolism as the sweat takes the toxins away from the body.

Are you up for a game?

