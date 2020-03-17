Missing the gym? Katrina Kaif shows how to exercise at home amid coronavirus scare

Coronavirus outbreak: Katrina Kaif is working out at home. (Source: katrinakaif/Instagram; image designed by Gargi Singh) Coronavirus outbreak: Katrina Kaif is working out at home. (Source: katrinakaif/Instagram; image designed by Gargi Singh)

Katrina Kaif, like many others, is taking precautions against coronavirus by not hitting the public gym. The Maharashtra government also reportedly announced the shutting down of gyms recently, among other public spaces like theatres and swimming pools. Result? The actor has now taken to working out at home.

In an Instagram video, the Bharat actor, accompanied by celebrity fitness trainer Yasmin Karachiwala, recommended exercising at home for about “20-25 mins”. “You don’t have to stress your body but even a little bit of workout is really good for your immunity and also keeps your endorphins up at a time when there is a lot of fear and anxiety around,” Katrina said in the video.

The duo went on to share a simple daily exercise routine you can do at home. Katrina shared the routine alongside the video:

1. Squat & Side Leg Lifts – 3 sets x 20 reps

2. Reverse Lunge – 3 sets x 15 reps

3. Sit-up – 3 sets x 20 reps

4. Push-up – 3 sets x 15 reps (you can substitute with incline pushups or knee pushups)

5. Plank to ‘T’ – 3 sets x 15 reps

6. Mountain Climbers – 4 slow and 15 tempo x 3 sets

In the follow-up videos, Katrina and Yasmin show how to do the above exercises. Take a look:

Benefits of the exercises

Squat & Side Leg Lifts: Squats help build muscles, especially that of the lower body including glutes, quadriceps, hamstrings, hip flexors and calves, according to healthline. Meanwhile, side leg lifts improve balance, body flexibility and posture.

Reverse Lunge: This exercise strengthens the core, glutes and hamstrings. It is known to benefit especially those who suffer from knee pain or have difficulty balancing.

Sit-up: According to healthline, this exercise works on the core muscles, improves muscle mass, balance and flexibility, and makes the body athletic. Sit-up affects the abdominal muscles along with the hip flexors, chest and neck, gluteal muscles and lower back.

Push-up: This exercise strengthens arm, shoulder and core muscles, improving overall upper body strength.

Planks: Planks help cure back pain by improving posture. It lengthens the hamstrings and arches of the feet, thus working as a stretch and strength exercise simultaneously.

Mountain Climbers: This is a cardio exercise that works on muscle groups and improves core strength and agility, mentions verywellfit.com.

