Kate Hudson’s intense workout session is all the fitness motivation you need today

Motherhood is an extremely challenging — and at times overwhelming — journey. It takes a toll on the body, both mentally as well as physically. And while it is a rewarding experience, mothers need to understand and take care of their bodies every now and then.

This is what actor Kate Hudson is preaching. In a new Instagram clip, the Golden Globe winner has teased her intense fitness routine. Take a look.

In the caption, Hudson, 42, writes: “She’s starting to wake up! Carried 3 babies who did a number on these hips and shoulders! Ladies! We carry our beautiful children ALL DAY LONG (literally AND figuratively) and forget to balance it out. Time to balance that SH#! OUT! (sic)”

According to a People report, the video is part of her session with trainer Brian Nguyen. In it, she can be seen starting with a plank position with her feet hanging in stirrups, with Nguyen cheering her on.

In the second workout, she can be seen moving her legs and working her lower body in an intense and exhaustive movement, specifically designed to help the tailbone and hips.

According to a People report, Hudson had recently shared that her body “hasn’t been responding as well” to exercise since welcoming her daughter. In fact, it has led to some kind of frustration as well.

In a now-unavailable Instagram story, the actor wrote: “My body always snapped back pretty fast after babies. Food is 80% of the process always BUT I realized she wasn’t powering the way I like! I was quite athletic when I was younger and she hasn’t been responding to my usual.”

Hudson then decided to challenge herself and her body, and started working with trainer Brian Nguyen.

