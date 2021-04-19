Have you seen this throwback picture of Kartik Aaryan nailing a handstand?

Actor Kartik Aaryan recently tested negative for COVID-19, a piece of news he shared on social media saying, “Negative ➖14 din ka vanvaas khatam 🕺🏻. Back to work”. But even while in quarantine, the Sonu Ke Titu ki Sweety actor regularly shared updates with his fans on social media. One among the many such posts was of him nailing a handstand.

The 30-year-old shared a humourous caption to go with the throwback picture. “Covid ke baad se sab ulta dikh raha hai!! 😷” (everything appears to be upside down after Covid). he wrote.

While handstands require constant practice to be mastered by amateurs, those who are comfortable doing it also need to flex their shoulder muscles regularly to keep improving.

Here’s how you can master handstands

Take a look.

How to perform?

*Start with two abmats or pillows. Attempt the handstand by starting in a downward dog position.

*Lower yourself down as much as possible so that your forehead nearly touches the abmat or pillow.

*Keep your abs tight and your shoulders pulled back.

*The elbows should be held inward, close to the sides.

*Push yourself back up in the starting position.

Pro tips

*Initially start with two abmats/pillows. As and when you become comfortable, you can remove one and make it harder.

*Handstand pushups are a skill that takes years for some people to perfect. But you will never get better if you don’t start practicing.

