Pregnant Karishma Tanna swears by walking: ‘Body changes, tiredness, weight…it’s all real’

Actor Karishma Tanna, who is expecting her first child with husband Varun Bangera, recently emphasised the importance of walking during pregnancy. “Just a small reminder to all mamas-to-be. One thing that genuinely helps me during pregnancy is walking,” she noted in an Instagram post, which shows her walking on a treadmill.

According to Tanna, a “simple, daily walk makes such a difference physically and mentally”. “Pregnancy is beautiful, but the way the body changes, tiredness, weight…it’s all real. And exactly why movement becomes important. No pressure, but just stay active and strong. Even 20-30 minutes of daily walking will help you with swelling, stiffness, mood swings, sleep, and digestion, and make you feel better. Be gentle but don’t stop moving.”

DISCLAIMER: This article is based on information from the public domain and/or the experts we spoke to. Always consult your health practitioner before starting any routine.

Taking a cue from the 42-year-old, we asked an expert.

Dr Sujata Rathod, senior consultant, obstetrician and gynaecologist, KIMS Hospitals, Thane, affirmed that in most healthy pregnancies, moderate walking, including on a treadmill, can be quite beneficial. “It helps improve blood circulation, supports healthy weight gain, reduces stiffness, and can even boost mood and sleep quality. Many pregnant women also find that regular walking helps ease back pain and keeps their energy levels stable throughout the day,” said Dr Rathod.

Dr Rathod mentioned that a treadmill can be a convenient choice, especially during extreme weather, because it allows for controlled speed and a safer indoor environment.

For women with uncomplicated pregnancies, walking is generally seen as one of the safest forms of exercise. “However, intensity matters. Pregnancy is not the time for intense workouts or pushing physical limits. The focus should be on staying active, not exhausting the body,” contended Dr Rathod.

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Most women can continue walking into the second and even third trimester if they feel comfortable, maintain balance, and have clearance from their doctor. Proper footwear, hydration, and avoiding overheating are also important, she said.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Karishma K Tanna (@karishmaktanna)

Can exercise during pregnancy help during labour and recovery?

Dr Rathod asserted that staying physically active during pregnancy may improve stamina, muscle strength, and flexibility, all of which can help during labor and postpartum recovery. “Women who keep a moderate activity level often report better mobility, improved stress management, and quicker recovery after delivery. That said, exercise alone does not ensure an easy labour. Each pregnancy and delivery is different,” said Dr Rathod.

Light movement is recommended for most mothers-to-be (Photo: Freepik) Light movement is recommended for most mothers-to-be (Photo: Freepik)

Are there situations where treadmill walking should be avoided?

Dr Rathod said that women with high-risk pregnancies, bleeding, severe anaemia, uncontrolled blood pressure, placenta-related issues, or a history of preterm labour should avoid unsupervised exercise unless their doctor specifically advises otherwise. “Pregnant women should also stop exercising immediately if they experience dizziness, breathlessness, chest pain, contractions, vaginal bleeding, or reduced fetal movement,” said Dr Rathod.

Also Read | The zero trimester: Why women are training for pregnancy like a marathon

What is the safest way to stay active during pregnancy?

The best approach is consistency over intensity. “Simple activities like walking, prenatal yoga, stretching, and light strengthening exercises are usually enough for most women. Even 20 to 30 minutes of gentle movement on most days can make a noticeable difference in physical and emotional wellbeing during pregnancy,” said Dr Rathod.

DISCLAIMER: This article is based on information from the public domain and/or the experts we spoke to. Always consult your health practitioner before starting any routine.