Karishma Tanna aces inversion poses like a boss; see pics

Karishma K Tanna is a fitness enthusiast, and her social media is proof of the same. Whether at the gym or on the yoga mat, she can ace exercises with equal ease. As such, the actor was recently seen doing inversions at home.

She shared a few pictures with the caption ‘Inversions’ along with hashtags #forearmbalance #forearmstand #yogini #yoga. Needless to say, they were spot on!

So check out the 37-year-old acing some inversions that require forearm strength.

Take a look.

Yoga inversions may seem challenging, since one needs to be in an upside down position with the heart and hips are above the head, but they are known to improve blood circulation, flexibility, and energy.

Who must not do it?

It is essential to practice inversion asanas only under expert guidance. Since there are many variations, it’s recommended to begin with the basic poses before trying the advanced asanas. As per celebrity nutritionist and Iyengar yoga practitioner Rujuta Diwekar, poses like Sarvangasana (shoulderstand) and sirsasana (headstand) can place a lot of pressure on the upper back and shoulders and need to be approached carefully. Props like a block, or wall can help achieve balance until you are ready to do it without support.

However, people with neck, spine or head injuries need to take extra caution when practicing inversions, so do people with high blood pressure, or cardiovascular problems. It is best to take time and precautions when practicing inversions. These include warm-ups, listening to your body, and progressing gradually.

Meanwhile, Tanna is not only a yoga person. She also loves to hit the gym for a power-packed workout.

She was recently spotted doing battle ropes coupled with bodyweight exercises.

Inspiring much?

