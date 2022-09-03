scorecardresearch
Saturday, Sep 03, 2022

Karishma Tanna works out with husband Varun Bangera; sets partner fitness goals

The pair can be seen doing a mix of bodyweight exercises including, squat jumps, burpees and spider lunges

karishma tannaKarishma Tanna and Varun Bangera workout together (Source: Karishma Tanna/Instagram)

While it is extremely important to sweat it out and feel the adrenaline rush, it can be quite a challenging task to be consistent. At such times, working out with a partner can help you stay put and add some fun elements to your routine. Don’t you agree?

Here’s some fitness motivation this week from actor Karishma Tanna who worked out with her husband Varun Bangera. The couple tied the knot this year on February 5.

The Guilty Minds actor’s Instagram post was re-posted by her trainer Saqib Merchant.

Take a look.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Karishma Tanna (@karishmaktanna)

The pair can be seen doing a mix of bodyweight exercises including, squat jumps, burpees and spider lunges, and medicine ball workouts which strengthen the core and abs.

Here’s why partner workouts are essential

Experts say partners can help each other to stay motivated which enables them to take on more challenging fitness activities. Agreeing, certified fitness trainer Sameeran Chetia said, “Even if one person feels like giving up, another can push harder to complete the routine which helps complete the routine as well as improve partner communication, trust, and compatibility.”

Additionally, it is also easier to try out more adventurous fitness activities with a buddy or partner, and the risk is halved, too.

