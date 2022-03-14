scorecardresearch
Monday, March 14, 2022
Fitness motivation: Karishma Tanna nails these three exercise routines; check them out

If you’re looking for inspiration for a fit and active life, take a look at these exercises that the 38-year-old tried

By: Lifestyle Desk | New Delhi |
March 14, 2022 9:10:56 am
Karishma-1200The actor is serious about her fitness regime! (Source: Karishma Tanna/Instagram)

Newlywed Karishma Tanna is dedicated to fitness — her social media is proof! The actor’s fitness is inspiring and if you are looking to have that fit and active life, take a look at the combination of exercises that she tried.

She took to Instagram to share a video and captioned it, “Come check this. Cz its #trending [Sic]”. Take a look here.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Karishma Tanna (@karishmaktanna)

The exercises she attempted are as follows:

*Knee raises

An effective workout that targets the abs and the core, knee raises are a great way for effective calorie burn.

*Single knee raise and hold

https://images.indianexpress.com/2020/08/1x1.png

Karishma attempted another variation of the knee raises, which are also known as single knee raises. She chose to do repetitions with a hold count in the middle. These target the core and abs as well.

*Side lateral shoulder raises

Next, she attempted side lateral shoulder raises which are beneficial for the shoulders. It improves flexibility and blood circulation.

Previously, the 38-year-old had shared another workout video on Instagram wherein she was seen attempting dumbbell curls, leg stretches, and more. Take a look at the post here.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Karishma Tanna (@karishmaktanna)

Would you try these exercises out?

