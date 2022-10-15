Watch: Karishma Tanna performs core workout with husband Varun Bangera

Working out alone can be boring and all you could wish for, on those days, is a good workout buddy. Not only does that help you in exercising but also makes your workout routine more fun. So, if you are looking for some fun partner workouts, take a cue from newlyweds Karishma Tanna and Varun Bangera, who regularly serve massive couple workout goals.

Recently, the actor took to Instagram to share a video in which she can be seen performing some core dumbbell exercises with Varun.

The duo kickstarted their workout session with dumbbell squats followed by lunges which were also performed using dumbbells. The couple then demonstrated some leg lifts post which they practised simple bending stretches. They wrapped up their workout session with a few core exercises including – crunches with dumbbells followed by dumbbell side lateral raise.

Earlier, the couple was spotted setting workout goals as they were spotted doing a mix of bodyweight exercises including, squat jumps, burpees, spider lunges, and medicine ball workouts which strengthen the core and abs.

Partner workouts can help you stay motivated and make exercising more fun. In an earlier interview with indianexpress.com, certified fitness trainer Sameeran Chetia explained, “Even if one person feels like giving up, another can push harder to complete the routine which helps complete the routine as well as improve partner communication, trust, and compatibility.”

