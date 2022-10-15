scorecardresearch
Saturday, Oct 15, 2022

Watch: Karishma Tanna performs core workout with husband Varun Bangera

The couple can be seen doing a mix of bodyweight exercises including, squats, crunches and lunges with dumbbells, serving major fitness goals

workoutKarishma Tanna and Varun Bangera workout together (Source: Karishma Tanna/Instagram)

Working out alone can be boring and all you could wish for, on those days, is a good workout buddy. Not only does that help you in exercising but also makes your workout routine more fun. So, if you are looking for some fun partner workouts, take a cue from newlyweds Karishma Tanna and Varun Bangera, who regularly serve massive couple workout goals.  

Recently, the actor took to Instagram to share a video in which she can be seen performing some core dumbbell exercises with Varun. 

The duo kickstarted their workout session with dumbbell squats followed by lunges which were also performed using dumbbells. The couple then demonstrated some leg lifts post which they practised simple bending stretches. They wrapped up their workout session with a few core exercises including – crunches with dumbbells followed by dumbbell side lateral raise.

Also Read | |Karishma Tanna works out with husband Varun Bangera; sets partner fitness goals

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Karishma Tanna Bangera (@karishmaktanna) 

Earlier, the couple was spotted setting workout goals as they were spotted doing a mix of bodyweight exercises including, squat jumps, burpees, spider lunges, and medicine ball workouts which strengthen the core and abs.

Also Read | |Fitness motivation: Karishma Tanna nails these three exercise routines; check them out

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Karishma Tanna Bangera (@karishmaktanna) 

Partner workouts can help you stay motivated and make exercising more fun. In an earlier interview with indianexpress.com, certified fitness trainer Sameeran Chetia explained, “Even if one person feels like giving up, another can push harder to complete the routine which helps complete the routine as well as improve partner communication, trust, and compatibility.”

First published on: 15-10-2022 at 03:30:24 pm
Explained Climate | A dedicated explained section focusing on science, environment and climate change.
Read here
