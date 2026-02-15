The ‘Bebo’ way to fitness: Mastering the deep hip opener with Kareena Kapoor Khan

Beyond the physical benefits, this yoga pose promotes mental well-being too.

By: Lifestyle Desk
3 min readNew DelhiFeb 15, 2026 05:00 PM IST
kareena does yogaKareena Kapoor does yoga. (Source: Instagram/@anshukayoga)
Kareena Kapoor Khan loves to incorporate a few minutes of stretching into her daily fitness routine, often sharing her poses and progress on Instagram. Anshuka Parwani, her trainer, recently took to social media to share a glimpse of the Bollywood actor performing Eka Pada Rajakapotasana, which is known for its numerous health benefits.

Elaborating on the same, Shruthi Jain, founder of YoniTara Birth, an online yoga and wellness studio, told indianexpress.com: “The deep stretch it offers to the hip flexors, thighs, and abdomen can aid in flexibility and relieve tension. The posture also stimulates the abdominal organs, potentially enhancing digestion. Additionally, it enhances blood circulation throughout the body, improves posture, strengthens muscles, and aligns the spine.”

Beyond the physical benefits, this yoga pose promotes mental well-being, too. “It can help release tension and stress that has accumulated within the body by inducing a state of relaxation and a sensation of serenity,” she added.

However, Eka Pada Rajakapotasana is a challenging pose that may not be suitable for everyone. Before performing the asana, people with lower back, hip, or knee issues should take caution and speak with a medical expert or qualified yoga instructor. “This posture should not be done by pregnant women as it exerts pressure on the abdomen and can be painful, especially in the second and third trimesters. It should also be avoided by those with high blood pressure or heart issues because it can strain the cardiovascular system,” Jain warned.

kareena fitness Karena prioritises her fitness above all else. (Source: Instagram/@kareenakapoorkhan)

How to ace this pose?

Jain shared a quick guide to help you perform this yoga pose:

1. Start by getting into Ustrasana (Camel Pose).
2. Inhale deeply and lift the lower part of your belly.
3. Stabilise your lower back and exhale.
4. Inhale and pull up your arms towards the ceiling.
5. Exhale and move backward ensuring that your back is stable.
6. Inhale and bend further.
7. Slowly and gently lift your shoulders and squeeze your shoulders towards each other as you move your head backward.
8. Hold this pose for at least 5-10 seconds.
9. Inhale and let your arms reach the floor while you press your feet onto the floor gently.
10. Keep moving backward gently.
11. Try making your hands meet your heels. Clutch the heels lightly.
12. While holding your feet, squeeze the elbows towards each other and push your hips forward.
13. Exhale and bend your elbows and fix them on the floor.
14. Hold this position for 30 seconds to a minute (Try holding as much as possible. Don’t strain yourself).
15. Gently release the posture while breathing normally.
16. Roll on your spine and get into the Balasana (Child’s Pose) before you resume your normal position.

ALSO READ | All about ‘walking yoga’ and its many benefits

What to remember? “That step-by-step progression is required to ace this advanced asana with the body being more at ease. As with all deep opener exercises, move slowly and go one breath at a time. The pose will naturally happen for the body with time,” concluded Jain.

